Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » The 1 Canadian AI Company I’d Buy Over BlackBerry Stock

The 1 Canadian AI Company I’d Buy Over BlackBerry Stock

BlackBerry boasts a mature cybersecurity AI model but I’d invest in another Canadian AI company with strong earnings.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech

Source: Getty Images

The rebound in tech stocks in 2023 amid a high-interest rate era was unforeseen. Market analysts predicted last year’s sell-off to carry over but a long-hyped technology, artificial intelligence (AI), saved the day. As of this writing, information technology is TSX’s best-performing sector, with its 33.8% positive return.

According to Grand View Research, the AI market size of US$136.6 billion in 2022 would expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030. It adds the industry is rapidly growing because AI has brought technology to the center of many organizations.

Multi-awarded AI company 

Waterloo-based BlackBerry (TSX:BB) boasts the most mature cybersecurity AI model and won eight cybersecurity excellence awards out of eight categories early this year. The sweep put BlackBerry back on investors’ radars. At $6.30 per share, the year-to-date gain is 42.9%.

The $3.7 billion company is also famous in the automotive industry for its foundational software for vehicles. Its Executive Chairman and CEO, John Chen, said BlackBerry is the market leader for secure and safety-certified automotive software. 

Technology analysis and market research firm TechInsights confirm that BlackBerry QNX software is now embedded in over 235 million vehicles worldwide. The year-over-year volume increase was 20 million vehicles (9.3%). In fiscal 2023, the royalty backlog for QNX reached a record US$640 million.

Roger C. Lanctot, TechInsights’ Director of Automotive Mobility, said, “BlackBerry’s continued dominance in the automotive market is a testament to the ingenuity and versatility of QNX in the context of an evolving market and application space.”

BlackBerry leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions, including cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy. It also covers endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. Management said the opportunity in endpoint security (US$10.9 billion) and market security services (US$41.2 billion) markets is large and growing.

While fundamentals look healthy and growth catalysts are plenty, I have reservations about taking a position in this AI stock. In the 12 months that ended February 28, 2023, net loss reached US$734 million versus the US$12 million net income in fiscal 2022. Also, BlackBerry incurred losses in 9 of the last 10 years.

I want to invest in an AI stock but not BlackBerry. I prefer another Canadian company that has been profitable in the last four years.   

First choice

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is my first choice in the AI space. At $52.76 per share, current investors enjoy a 33.2% year-to-date return on top of a modest 2.47% dividend. This $14.3 billion growth-oriented company, also from Waterloo, designs, develops, and markets information management software and solutions.

Unlike BlackBerry, profit isn’t elusive for Open Text. The average net income from 2019 to 2022 is US$306.8 million. In Q3 fiscal 2023, total revenues and annual recurring revenues (ARR) rose 41.1% and 37.7% to US$1.2 billion and US$1 billion, respectively. Management said it was the ninth consecutive quarter of cloud and ARR organic growth.

The acquisition of Micro Focus, a leading provider of mission-critical software technology, allows Open Text to execute its Total Growth Strategy.

Profitability is paramount

I would recommend buying BlackBerry only if it reports profits in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, I expect Open Text to sustain its upward momentum because of it strong, consistent earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Keep Climbing

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates are putting downward pressure on several stocks with high leverage. These stocks can reduce your downside risk.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify’s Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has been on a tear lately. Is it getting overheated?

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Invest in Canada’s Tech Powerhouses: Unleash the Potential of Shopify, Lightspeed, and Kinaxis

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks have long been the top dogs of the industry, but there is still room to grow for…

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Tech Stocks

These Canadian Biotech Stocks Are Quietly Changing the Face of Healthcare

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian biotech stock BELLUS Health has been snatched from the public market. However, these two biopharma growth stocks also have…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Tech Stocks

Bay Street Is Betting These Stocks Will Rally Fast

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks continue to have a big push from Bay Street, and could rally even further in 2023 as investors…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A New Bull Market Has Arrived – Here’s What I Bought

| Andrew Button

This year I bought bank stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), along with some foreign stocks and semiconductors.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

Supercharge Your TFSA for Retirement With This Top AI Stock

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) stock may have cooled down of late, but it's still a great "stealthy" AI play.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of Canada’s consumer inflation report and the U.S. consumer confidence data could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »