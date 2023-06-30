Home » Investing » How to Build Passive-Income Portfolio From Just $15,000

How to Build Passive-Income Portfolio From Just $15,000

Canadian investors can build a strong passive-income portfolio with some cash and stocks like Artis REIT (TSX:AX.UN).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Passive income is income that is generated through means other than employment or through money earned as a contractor. Some types of passive income include rental income from an owned property, royalties from a published novel or another creative endeavor, or through online sales of a particular product.

Today, I want to explore how you can build a strong passive-income portfolio through the investment route with just $15,000 to start. In this piece, I want to target real estate investment trusts (REITs) for their dependability and high-income yields. Let’s jump in.

Here’s the first REIT I’d target for our passive-income portfolio in 2023

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) is the first real estate investment trust (REIT) I want to target for our passive-income portfolio. This Toronto-based REIT is focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties in Canada. Its shares rose 1.22% on Thursday, June 29.

This REIT released its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on May 11. Automotive Properties REIT delivered adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit of $0.229. Meanwhile, rental revenue increased 12% year over year to $22.8 million. Same-property cash net operating income (NOI) rose 2.4% to $16.1 million.

Shares of this REIT closed at $11.59 on June 29. For our hypothetical, we can purchase 400 shares of Automotive Properties REIT for a total price of $4,636. The stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.057 per share. That represents a tasty 6.9% yield. We can now generate monthly passive income of $26.80 going forward.

This REIT offers a big yield right now

Artis REIT (TSX:AX.UN) is a Winnipeg-based REIT with an extensive portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Shares of this REIT rose 0.69% in yesterday’s trading session. The stock is down over 35% in the year-over-year period as of close on June 29.

In Q1 2023, Artis REIT saw revenue dip 3.2% year over year to $90.2 million. Moreover, net operating income declined 6.6% to $48.0 million. This REIT closed at $7.21 on Thursday, June 29. We can snag 700 shares of Artis REIT for a purchase price of $5,047. Artis REIT currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.05, which represents a monster 8.3% yield. This purchase will allow us to churn out monthly passive income of $35.

The final REIT I’d target to churn out big passive income

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is the third and final REIT I want to snatch up today with the remainder of our $15,000 principle. This REIT is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in the country’s top metropolitan areas and network-dense urban datacenter space in Toronto. Its shares rose marginally in Thursday’s trading session.

This REIT closed at $21.61 on Thursday, June 29. We can snatch up 245 shares of Allied Properties REIT for a total price of $5,294.45. This REIT offers a monthly distribution of $0.15 per share, representing an 8.3% yield. The investment means we can generate monthly passive income of $36.75 from here on out.

Bottom line

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
APR.UN$11.59400$0.057$26.80Monthly
AX.UN$7.21700$0.05$35Monthly
AP.UN$21.61245$0.15$36.75Monthly

The investments in these high-yield REITs will allow us to generate monthly passive income of $98.55. That works out to an annual passive-income rate of $1,182.60.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A bull outlined against a field
Investing

Early Bull Market Surge: 2 Stocks to Watch Today

| Joey Frenette

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are terrific value stocks for Canadian investors seeking to maximize value.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Cash in Your Pockets: 3 Dividend Stocks Canadians Love

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These Canadian dividend stocks, including Canadian Natural Resources, insulated income investors from a recent inflation bout. They can do much…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Investing

3 Reasons Cineplex Stock Is the Best Canadian Stock to Buy in July

| Daniel Da Costa

With Cineplex stock trading at less than 9 times its 2024 estimated earnings, it's one of the best investments to…

Read more »

green energy
Tech Stocks

2 Climate Tech Stocks That Could Make Investors Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Climate tech stocks or "clean tech" could be one of the best buys investors making for their long-term portfolios right…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Screaming Buy Below $50 a Share?

| Daniel Da Costa

Given Enbridge's resiliency, long-term growth potential and attractive dividend yield of 7.2%, it's one of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2005, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Kay Ng

Enbridge stock is now a mature, slow-growth, but big dividend stock. It could be a good investment.

Read more »

Man pointing at a recycling symbol
Stocks for Beginners

Climate Action Incentive: Use It as Seed Money to Grow Your Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's here! The Climate Action Incentive comes out the first week of July! Here's what it is, and how much…

Read more »