Home » Investing » 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

These stocks are no-brainers and continue to deliver solid returns, regardless of market conditions.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

While the broader markets have proven resilient so far this year, the macroeconomic uncertainty could keep the volatility elevated, bringing challenges for equity investors. Nonetheless, Canadian investors can rely on the shares of top Canadian corporations that continue to perform well, regardless of the economic situation, to generate steady returns. 

So, if you can spare $500, consider investing in these five Canadian stocks with strong fundamentals. These companies have resilient businesses that generate solid earnings and cash flows in all economic situations. 

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is an all-weather stock offering consistent income and growth. This value-priced retailer offers a wide product range at low fixed price points, which continues to drive traffic in all market conditions. As its business remains resilient to economic cycles, Dollarama has continually delivered solid sales and earnings growth and enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payouts. 

Dollarama’s defensive business model, value pricing strategy, and growing network of stores position it well to outperform the broader markets in the coming years. Moreover, its focus on optimizing capital allocation and profitable growth will enable it to boost its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payouts. 

Canadian National Railway

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) are a must-have to consistently generate worry-free returns. This rail freight company’s services are deemed essential for the economy, as it is a trade enabler. This means that the company continues to deliver stable financial performance, regardless of the market conditions. 

Its well-diversified portfolio, defensive business model, improving operational efficiencies, and strong balance sheet augur well for growth. Moreover, high-quality earnings have led the company to uninterruptedly increase its dividend at an average annualized growth rate of 15% in the last 26 years, making it a lucrative dividend-paying stock

Telus 

Telus (TSX:T) is another dependable stock one can confidently invest in in all market conditions. The diversified telecom company’s ability to generate profitable growth supports its stock price and dividend payouts. Telus increased its dividend 24 times since 2011 and paid approximately $18 billion in dividends since 2004.

Its growing subscriber base, focus on customer retention, and cost savings position it well to generate strong profitability in the coming years. Further, its investments in network infrastructure and the expansion of 5G services will likely accelerate its growth and help it to deliver considerable returns. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard 

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio to confidently generate steady returns irrespective of where the market goes. The retailer’s low-risk business, extensive store presence in the Canadian market, strong balance sheet, and accretive acquisitions enable it to deliver solid total shareholder returns. 

Looking ahead, its value pricing strategy, focus on cost optimization, low-cost debt, and strong balance sheet position it well to deliver strong growth and enhance its shareholders’ returns. Also, its ability to acquire and integrate companies will accelerate its growth rate, driving its share price higher. 

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS) owns a low-risk electric utility business and generates predictable cash flows. The company’s high-quality assets remain resilient to economic situations while it continues to enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. It increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years. Furthermore, it projects a 4-6% increase in its annual dividends through 2027, making it a top stock to earn worry-free passive income. 

Further, its multi-billion capital projects are expected to drive its rate base. Fortis expects its rate base to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 6% through 2027, which will drive its earnings and dividend payouts. Moreover, energy transition opportunities will likely support Fortis stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Tech Stocks

Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential and cheaper valuations, these three small-cap stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Adapting to Higher Rates: 2 TSX Stocks That Can Weather the Storm

| Kay Ng

These two defensive dividend stocks are faring well alongside higher interest rates. And they will continue to do well in…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Superior Returns Await: Why Canadian Investors Should Add U.S. Stocks to Their Portfolios

| Jed Lloren

Historically, the American stock market has outperformed our own. In this article, I'll discuss why Canadians should add U.S. stocks…

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Boost Your Long-Term Wealth With These Green Energy Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These green energy stocks are poised to deliver significant returns on the back of solid demand and growing capacity.

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

4 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy in July 2023

| Sneha Nahata

These high-growth Canadian stocks have strong potential to deliver stellar returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Tech Stocks

Topicus Stock Is on a Serious Winning Streak: Can it Keep Going?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) has plenty of room to run further.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $403 per Month in Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Bulid a healthy dividend income stream with these high-yielding top stocks for passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why value investors can consider buying shares of cheap TSX stocks such as Stella-Jones in July 2023.

Read more »