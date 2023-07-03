Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy U.S. Stocks

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy U.S. Stocks

Canadian investors should consider buying U.S.-based growth stocks such as Tesla to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors should buy U.S. stocks to benefit from diversification. Moreover, the U.S. is the world’s largest market, and several S&P 500 companies generate revenue across geographies, which lowers overall risk.

Here are three top U.S. stocks Canadian investors should consider buying in July 2023.

Tesla stock

The largest electric vehicle manufacturer globally, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is valued at a market cap of US$830 billion. TSLA stock has already returned 3,230% to shareholders in the last 10 years, outpacing the broader markets by a wide margin. However, shares of the EV giant are also down 35% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Despite its massive size, Tesla increased vehicle deliveries by 83% year over year to 466,140 units in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, as the company ramped up production at its Texas-based assembly plant.

Due to its market-leading position and first-mover advantage, Tesla also enjoys robust profit margins. For example, its sales in the last 12 months stood at US$86 billion, while free cash flows were close to US$5.8 billion. Comparatively, Ford reported a free cash flow of US$3.46 billion compared to sales of US$165 billion in the past four quarters.

But Tesla is not immune to macro challenges. For example, its inventory has risen from US$4.3 billion to US$14.4 billion in the last two years. Due to an inflationary environment, Tesla is also wrestling with narrowing operating margins.

MongoDB stock

Shares of enterprise-facing cloud-based company MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) have more than doubled year to date. Valued at a market cap of US$29 billion, MongoDB stock is priced at 18.7 times forward sales, which is quite steep. But the company is on track to expand adjusted earnings from US$0.81 per share in fiscal 2023 to US$2.11 per share in fiscal 2024.

MongoDB is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for customized software solutions that aim to improve efficiencies and create additional revenue streams for corporates.

The company is among the most popular database entities globally, which supports the developer community. So, it is a top choice for mobile applications, e-commerce platforms as well as social media companies.

MDB stock has surged over 1,200% since its IPO (initial public offering) in October 2017. It remains a solid long-term investment for investors in 2023.

The Trade Desk stock

The final U.S. stock on my list is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Valued at US$38 billion by market cap, TTD stock has returned 2,470% to shareholders since its IPO in 2016. Operating in the ad-tech space, TTD should benefit from multiple secular tailwinds in the upcoming decade.

First, digital ads will account for 58% of total ad spending in 2023. Second, programmatic advertising is the fastest-growing segment, which should increase demand for TTD’s portfolio of products and solutions.

Finally, The Trade Desk continues to focus on widening its product suite. Last month, it launched an AI-powered media buying platform called Kokai, which allows marketers to purchase optimized ad impressions at the best price.

Priced at 65 times forward earnings, TTD stock is expensive. But its adjusted earnings are forecast to rise by 24% annually in the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Tech Stocks

Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential and cheaper valuations, these three small-cap stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Tech Stocks

Topicus Stock Is on a Serious Winning Streak: Can it Keep Going?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) has plenty of room to run further.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Tech Stocks

TFSA Winners: Stocks to Turbocharge Your Retirement Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors should consider holding growth stocks such as Datadog to help them create a nest egg for retirement.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Future-Proofing Your Portfolio: AI Stocks to Embrace for Long-Term Growth

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may not be viewed as an AI stock, but it may have a lot to gain from…

Read more »

green energy
Tech Stocks

2 Climate Tech Stocks That Could Make Investors Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Climate tech stocks or "clean tech" could be one of the best buys investors making for their long-term portfolios right…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

The Rise of ChatGPT: 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks That Are Rallying in 2023

| Andrew Button

Canadian AI stocks like Kinaxis are rallying in 2023.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Too Expensive, But This Great AI Stock Is Trading at a Massive Discount

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia stock has staged an impressive turnaround in 2023, valuing the company at a market cap of US$1 trillion. But…

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Down More Than 30%: Has Nuvei Stock Bottomed Out?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, Nuvei would be an excellent buy right now.

Read more »