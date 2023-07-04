Value Investors: Take These 2 Stocks to the Bank

CIBC (TSX:CM) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are top Canadian bank stocks that are looking too cheap to ignore for value hunters.

Given how “narrow” the leadership group of the stock market rally has been over the past few quarters, I’d argue that there’s still a lot to love about this market if you’re a value investor. Indeed, some sectors tend to do a bit more heavy lifting than others at any given instance. These days, tech has helped propel the Nasdaq 100 to an incredible 40% gain year to date. The pace of gains can’t carry on forever. But that doesn’t mean they’re unsustainable, especially after a big down year for tech stocks.

As we move into the second half, I’d be inclined to rotate into some of the less-loved value names. At this juncture, the big bank stocks look incredibly undervalued, with room to run as investors shed their fears over a recession and a weakening consumer.

Without further ado, consider CIBC (TSX:CM) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) stocks, two passive-income value plays that could rise as the new bull market flexes its muscles.

CIBC

CIBC had quite a fall from glory, with the stock off more than 31% from its 2021 all-time high. It’s been a rather steep plunge into bear market territory for the $51.9 billion Canadian bank. As shares look to trade range bound ($55-60) again, I’d look to average into a position over time. Currently, the banking basket is under pressure due to a wide range of reasons.

From the recession to the rumbles south of the border during the fall of SVB Financial, I can see why many have soured on the banks. It’s never a good idea to bet against Canada’s banks, though, especially while valuations are low and yields are on the swollen side. At writing, CIBC stock yields 6.23%. That’s a secure payout that income seekers should not overlook, even as risk-free rates remain competitive for a longer duration.

TD Bank

TD Bank stock looks to finally be catching a bit of a break, with the stock now up nearly 7% from its 52-week lows. Undoubtedly, it’s been a hectic year for the $151 billion banking behemoth. From walking away from First Horizons to feeling the pressures of U.S. regional bank woes, it’s hard to remember a time (outside of a recession) when the bank has been this out of favour relative to the peer group.

Bet against TD stock at this juncture, and I think the odds of getting squeezed are high. Shares are cheap at 10.42 times trailing price to earnings, even given macro headwinds. The 4.77% dividend yield is also too good to pass up for the well-run bank that has a lot of runway to the upside now that expectations have been steadily lowered.