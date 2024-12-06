Member Login
Are TD Stock and BNS Stock Smart Buys for Canadian Investors?

TD stock and Scotiabank both delivered earnings this week, so let’s look at whether now is the time to buy, or beware.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are two Canadian banking giants often on the radar of investors looking for stability and dividends. Recent earnings paint a mixed picture, reflecting challenges and opportunities for those considering an investment. So let’s look at what’s going on with both the banks.

Into earnings

TD stock recently reported fourth-quarter earnings showing a decline in profits, largely due to issues in its U.S. operations. A US$3 billion penalty for breaches of anti-money laundering laws has impacted its financials significantly. The resulting asset cap imposed by U.S. regulators has forced TD stock to reduce its U.S. assets by 10%, selling off up to $50 billion in low-yielding bonds.

These adjustments weighed heavily on the bank’s U.S. retail sector, with adjusted net income dropping by $174 million compared to the previous year. While TD’s adjusted net income was $3.2 billion for the quarter, it marked a decline from the $3.5 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Scotiabank, meanwhile, faced its own hurdles in the most recent quarter, with earnings falling short of analyst expectations. The bank reported an adjusted profit of $1.57 per share, missing predictions by a narrow margin. Higher taxes and rising expenses related to compensation and technology investments added pressure.

Furthermore, Scotiabank took a $379 million impairment charge tied to its investment in China’s Bank of Xi’an. Despite these setbacks, there were bright spots. Canadian banking earnings rose by 34% and international banking posted a 14% increase, demonstrating some resilience amid the challenges.

Considerations

Over the past few years, both banks have been reliable dividend payers, which remains a core attraction for investors. TD stock currently offers a forward annual dividend yield of 5.1%, while Scotiabank’s is slightly higher at 5.3%. These yields are particularly appealing in today’s market, where income-focused investments are creating demand. However, TD stock’s regulatory troubles and Scotiabank’s exposure to international markets, particularly in emerging regions, underscore the need for careful consideration of risks.

Looking ahead, TD stock faces a critical period as it works to address regulatory concerns and adapt its strategy. The asset cap in the U.S. could limit growth potential in that market, prompting a stronger emphasis on Canadian operations. Scotiabank’s future appears tied to its strategic pivot toward stable, lower-risk countries in North America. The acquisition of a 14.9% stake in Cleveland-based KeyCorp reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen its position in the U.S. market while scaling back in more volatile Latin American markets.

Both banks are navigating a shifting competitive landscape. TD stock has long been recognized for its robust digital banking initiatives and extensive branch network in Canada. These attributes continue to support its position domestically, even as it works through U.S. regulatory challenges. Scotiabank’s emphasis on the North American trade corridor positions it to benefit from stable economic conditions in the region. This focus may provide more predictability in its earnings compared to its historically broader international exposure.

Should you invest?

Despite the challenges, there is room for optimism about their long-term potential. TD stock’s strong capital base and customer loyalty provide a foundation for recovery and growth, while Scotiabank’s strategic reorientation could enhance its resilience and profitability.

Investing in TD or Scotiabank stock ultimately comes down to individual risk tolerance and financial goals. Those seeking higher dividends might favour Scotiabank, while investors drawn to a strong domestic footprint and a digital focus may lean toward TD stock. Both stocks offer opportunities for growth and income, albeit with distinct risk profiles.

For Canadian investors, these stocks are likely to remain key components of a diversified portfolio. While short-term headwinds may impact performance, the long-term prospects as dividend-paying stalwarts remain intact. Careful monitoring of their strategies and quarterly results will be essential for anyone considering adding TD stock or Scotiabank to their holdings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

