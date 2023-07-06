Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Watch in July 2023

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Watch in July 2023

Consider adding these two Canadian mining stocks to your self-directed portfolio amid rising inflation and global recession fears.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Nickel ore is mined from the ground.

Source: Getty Images

As fears of a global recession amid rising inflation continue making the market volatile, it is not surprising to see stock market investors worried. Such conditions can diminish investment returns, limiting the upside that many expect to get from their long-term holdings. Fortunately, investors have a few options to safeguard their self-directed portfolios from devastation.

While the stock market offers several options for investors worrying about inflation, gold has long stood as a go-to safe-haven asset. As inflation rises, so do commodity prices, especially gold and other precious metals. That said, buying gold bullion presents several challenges and does not offer you enough liquidity that will let you reinvest in the stock market quickly.

A smart way to gain exposure to gold prices would be to remain invested in the market by reallocating some of your capital to mining stocks. Today, I will discuss two TSX stocks that can give you exposure to the mining industry.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is among the best mining stocks available in the stock market right now. The $39.44 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Toronto has gold and copper mining operations across 13 countries worldwide. Generating most of its revenue through gold production, Barrick Gold directly benefits from rising gold prices.

The mining company has been ramping up production to achieve its 2023 target and has a new mining project under development in Pakistan. The new project is one of the largest unexplored gold and copper mines in the world.

While operations might not begin until 2028, it can provide a strong boost to Barrick Gold in the coming years. With the Middle Eastern and African mining operations beginning earlier than scheduled, its gold production increase is a positive development.

As of this writing, Barrick Gold stock trades for $22.47 per share, boasting a 3.29% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio before share prices begin rising.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) is a $36.15 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Toronto that also offers you exposure to gold. Unlike Barrick Gold, it does not have its own mining operations. Instead, it operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company. It owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, generating most of its revenue through gold.

The company’s performance is linked to the price of commodities and the production from assets within its portfolio in the short term. For its long-term financial performance, it relies on the availability of exploration and development capital.

In exchange for upfront payments, Franco-Nevada stock gets revenue by offering ownership rights to a fixed percentage of gold revenue or production to others. Its diversified portfolio and lower-risk business model allow Franco-Nevada to manage risks and provide liquidity to investors efficiently.

As of this writing, Franco-Nevada stock trades for $188.50 per share, boasting a 0.96% dividend yield. Trading at a 13.41% discount from its 52-week high, it could be a good time to invest in its shares to capture wealth growth through capital gains.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Franco-Nevada Corp. made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Given rising inflation rates and the need for an effective hedge, stocks operating in the mining industry can be an excellent bet for Canadian investors. Barrick Gold stock and Franco-Nevada stock allow you to bet on gold prices without taking your money out of the market.

Among the two, Franco-Nevada stock would be my pick due to its relatively lower-risk business model through gold and silver streaming.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Several key economic releases from the U.S. market could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Stocks for Beginners

Why Gold Stocks Could Be Like Investing in Cryptocurrency, in a Bad Way

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold prices are going up, and the market is going down. But honestly, gold could be as volatile as cryptocurrency…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock and the Glitter of Safe Havens in Uncertain Times

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider investing in mining companies such as Barrick Gold in 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the U.S. GDP and pending home sales numbers today.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Stock: Why Gold Royalties Could Shine Bright in 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Franco-Nevada stock could be among the best picks for investors looking for defensive exposure in 2023.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is This Canadian Gold Mining Stock a Hidden Gem?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) could be a hidden gem among the various mining stocks in the market right now.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

What’s Next for Precious Metals Stocks? 

| Puja Tayal

Are you curious about bearish momentum of precious metal stocks in May, despite weak macros? Here’s what you should do.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines: A Safe Bet in a Wobbly Market?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Soaring revenue, cash flow, and dividends show that Agnico is not only safe, but also growing very rapidly and profitably.

Read more »