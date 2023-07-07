Home » Investing » These Canadian REITs Provide Attractive Dividend Yields

These Canadian REITs Provide Attractive Dividend Yields

Investing in quality Canadian real estate investment trusts, or REITs, such as Dream Industrial can help you create a passive stream of dividend income.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) provides you with exposure to an entirely different asset class. Moreover, as these companies distribute a significant portion of their cash flows in the form of dividends, investors can benefit from a higher yield.

The best REITs aim to acquire and grow their base of cash-generating properties, which should support higher dividend payouts over time. But as is the case with every asset class, investing in REITs also carries certain risks.

For example, REITs typically raise debt to support their expansion plans and acquire additional properties. So, their earnings will nose-dive when interest rates increase due to the higher cost of debt.

Moreover, several commercial REITs may experience lower occupancy rates in the upcoming decade due to the work-from-home trend.

Despite these risks, investing in REITs offer you a chance to gain access to the real estate market at a low cost, further diversifying your portfolio. Here are two top Canadian REITs that provide shareholders with attractive dividend yields in 2023.

RioCan REIT stock

One of the largest REITs in Canada, RioCan (TSX:REI.UN), owns, manages, and develops retail-focused mixed-use properties located primarily in high-density transit-oriented regions. It ended the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 with 191 properties and a total net leasable area of 33.5 million square feet. It further has a development pipeline of 14 million square feet zoned for development.

RioCan pays unitholders a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, indicating a dividend yield of 5.6%. In Q1 of 2023, RioCan reported funds from operations per share of $0.44, suggesting a payout ratio of less than 60%, which is quite sustainable. So, the REIT has enough room to increase its dividends, lower its debt profile, and reinvest in growth.

Between 2022 and 2026, RioCan expects to increase FFO by 5% and 7% annually, allowing it to increase distributions by at least 4% each year. It also aims to generate shareholder returns of between 10% and 12% annually in this period.

A majority of RioCan’s properties are grocery-anchored and mixed-use urban centres, which are recession resistant with high occupancy rates. Investing in this REIT also offers you a diversified and defensive tenant mix.

Armed with ample liquidity, a large pool of unencumbered assets, laddered debt maturities, and low floating rate exposure, RioCan is a top TSX to own in 2023. RioCan stock also trades at a discount of 29% to consensus price target estimates.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) owns, manages, and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial properties totalling 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. These properties are located in Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

Dream Industrial aims to deliver strong returns to unitholders by securing cash flows that are backed by its diversified portfolio and investment-grade balance sheet.

It pays unitholders a dividend of $0.70 per share annually, indicating a yield of almost 5%. In addition to its dividend yield, RioCan stock has returned 203% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains in the last 10 years, easily outpacing the TSX index.

Despite an inflationary and difficult environment, Dream Industrial increased funds from operations by 13.3% year over year to $0.25 per unit in Q1 of 2023. Its comparative properties’ net income also grew 13% to $74.8 million in the March quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks recently raised their distributions and now offer 5% yields.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Entertainment Industry: Stocks That Bring Joy and Returns

| Adam Othman

The entertainment industry has been going through major changes, and it can be difficult to predict the future of certain…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Discover 1 Top TFSA Investment Idea

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada is a great income pick and possibly the best-performing bank stock to buy in July.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Make Your Retirement Dreams Come True: The Stocks You Need in Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for stocks to add to your TFSA? If that’s the case, these two stocks can make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or BNS Stock for the Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia are down from their 12-month highs. Is one now oversold?

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors Should Consider Adding These 2 Utility Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can have downside protection and receive steady income streams from two top-tier utility stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% in July 2023

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks and Sail Into a Serene Retirement

| Kay Ng

These three quality dividend stocks can be great additions for your TFSA through retirement. One is an excellent buy today.

Read more »