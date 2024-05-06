Member Login
Home » Investing » Could Netflix Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Could Netflix Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Netflix stock has crushed broader market returns in the last two decades. Can the tech stock surge 1,000% from its current price?

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A family watches tv using Roku at home.

Source: Getty Images

Shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been on an absolute tear in the past decade. Valued at a market cap of $250 billion, Netflix stock has returned over 3,000% to shareholders in the past 15 years, outpacing the major indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite by a wide margin.

If you zoom out further, you will see that Netflix stock has risen by an astonishing 46,000% since its initial public offering in 2002, turning an investment of $2,500 into more than $1 million today. Generally, if a stock gains over 1,000%, it is considered to be a millionaire-maker. So, let’s see if Netflix stock can help you become a millionaire in the upcoming decade.

Netflix is an industry leader

Netflix entered the online streaming segment back in 2007 and now has a presence in 190 countries. Over the years, the company has experienced strong revenue and subscriber growth, turning it into a media heavyweight you can’t ignore.

Netflix ended the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 with 270 million subscribers and has generated $35 billion in revenue in the last 12 months. Since the end of 2023, Netflix has more than doubled its sales and grown its subscriber count by 94%. Additionally, it has entered new categories, such as video games, and diversified the revenue base by including an ad-based subscription tier.

Netflix continues to invest heavily in creating original content, allowing it to enter new markets and maintain its leadership position. Its huge scale and vast content library now enable the company to report consistent profits, as it ended 2023 with an operating margin of 21%. Netflix’s free cash flow in 2022 and 2023 totalled $8.5 billion, and it is on track to report a cash flow of $6 billion in 2024, providing it with the flexibility to reinvest in organic growth or target share buybacks.

Moreover, Netflix’s early mover advantage has allowed it to compete with much larger players such as Apple TV+, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Is Netflix stock still undervalued?

Despite a challenging macro environment, Netflix increased revenue by 14.8% year over year in Q1 of 2023 to $9.4 billion, higher than estimates of 13.2%. The number of paid subscribers also rose by 16% despite worries that Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown would lead to a slowdown in subscription numbers.

In fact, Netflix added 9.33 million paid members in Q1, up from just 1.75 million in the year-ago period. A focus on cost optimization allowed the tech giant to grow earnings by 83.3% to $5.28 per share.

Netflix’s revenue is forecast to increase by 14.8% to $38.7 billion in 2024 and by 12.3% to $43.45 billion in 2025. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to expand by 28% annually in the next five years. So, priced at 31 times forward earnings, NFLX stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 11.4% to consensus price target estimates.

The Foolish takeaway

Netflix roughly accounts for 8.1% of television viewing time in the U.S., while the streaming industry cumulatively accounts for less than 40% of total viewing time. This suggests that a significant portion of the population is still hooked on cable TV, providing Netflix with room to gain further traction in the U.S. and other emerging markets.

Netflix stock is unlikely to surge 1,000% from its current valuation but is positioned to outpace the broader markets in 2024 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Sneha Nahata

This undervalued Canadian stock has delivered massive returns in the past, and has solid growth potential, implying it has significant…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: A Heavy-Hitter That Just Jumped 4%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A) rose after seeing stronger results that put the acquisition tech stock back on the top…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock Plunges 19%, But Investors Are Missing This Key Growth Metric

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) shares lost 19% after earnings. Despite hitting estimates, the stock provided a weaker outlook for the year ahead.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Topicus Stock is Down 10% as Earnings Fall Short of Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus stock (TSXV:TOI) is down 10% from 52-week highs, and earnings didn't help. But now could be a perfect time…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Tech Stocks

Pensioners: Should You Take CPP Payout at 60?

| Puja Tayal

You can collect your CPP payout anytime between 60 and 70. While the average retirement age is 65, circumstances may…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

If You’re Not Using This Investing Tactic, You’re Missing Out on Future Wealth

| Puja Tayal

After paying a hefty tax bill, you realize the importance of being tax-free. Here’s an investing strategy for a tax-free,…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Down 61% From Record Highs, Can Well Health Stock Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Well Health has crushed broader market returns since its IPO and continues to trade at a discount to consensus price…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before a Bull Run

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these three stocks ahead of the next bull…

Read more »