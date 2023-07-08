Investors will need a sizable chunk of cash to get to $750/month in passive income with stocks like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA).

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

Passive income is cash that you can generate without exerting effort through employment or contract work. Some examples of passive income include an online retail website, income generated through a rental property, or cash brought in from a creative endeavour, such as a published novel or even a YouTube channel.

Today, I want to explore how Canadian investors can look to generate $750 per month from this point onward. For this hypothetical, we are going to play with $110,000. Theoretically, we could max out a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and stash the remaining $22,000 in a regular cash account. Let’s jump in.

Here’s the first monthly dividend stock I’d target for our passive-income portfolio

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is the first dividend stock I want to zero in on as we look to construct a passive-income portfolio. This Calgary-based company owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power-generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped marginally so far in 2023.

This company released its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on May 5. TransAlta reported earnings before income taxes of $53 million — up from $49 million in Q1 fiscal 2022. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $128 million in Q1 2023 — down from $139 million in the previous year.

Shares of TransAlta closed at $11.30 on Wednesday, July 5. We can snatch up 3,366 shares of TransAlta for a purchase price of $38,035.80. This stock offers a monthly distribution of $0.078 per share. That represents a monster 8.3% yield. We can now generate monthly passive income of $262.54.

This undervalued REIT also offers a super dividend yield

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in major Canadian cities and network-dense urban data centre (UDC) space in Toronto. This REIT dipped marginally during the trading session on July 5. Its shares are down sharply in the year-over-year period.

Shares of this REIT closed at $21.96 on Wednesday, July 5. For our hypothetical, we can purchase 1,500 shares of Allied Properties REIT for a total price of $32,940. This REIT offers a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share, which represents a superb 8.1% yield. The investment will allow us to make monthly passive income of $225 going forward.

One more stock that can round out our passive-income strategy

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is the third and final dividend stock I want to snatch up to complete our passive-income portfolio. This Markham-based company provides senior living and long-term-care (LTC) services throughout Canada. Its shares have increased 2.2% so far in 2023.

This stock closed at $11.29 on July 5. Our scenario allows us to purchase 3,456 shares of this dividend stock for a total price of $39,018.24. Sienna Senior Living offers a monthly distribution of $0.078 per share, representing a massive 8.2% yield. We can now generate monthly passive income of $269.56.

Bottom line

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY RNW $11.30 3,366 $0.078 $262.54 Monthly AP.UN $21.96 1,500 $0.15 $225 Monthly SIA $11.29 3,456 $0.078 $269.56 Monthly

These investments mean we can generate monthly passive income of $757.10. That works out to an annual income of $9,085.20.