Home » Investing » Want $6,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $90,909 in These 3 High-Yield Stocks

Want $6,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $90,909 in These 3 High-Yield Stocks

With high-yield stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) you can get a lot of passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Do you want $6,000 in dividend income?

If so, you’ll have to invest a significant amount of money.

If you invest at the market yield (for Canadian stocks, that’s about 3%), you’ll need to invest a full $200,000 to get $6,000 back in annual passive income. Many Canadians do have $200,000, but if you’re new to investing or very young, you likely don’t.

Over time, you could save $200,000 and get your $6,000 passive-income stream going by investing in index funds. That’s certainly one way to do it. However, if you’re willing to take a little risk, you can do it with much less than $200,000. If your portfolio yield is 6.6%, it only takes $90,909 invested to get $6,000 in annual dividend income.

In this article, I will explore three dividend stocks that can take you to that income level.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), known better as Scotiabank, is a Canadian bank with a 6.6% dividend yield. At a 6.6% yield, you only need to invest $90,909 to get to $6,000 in annual dividend income, as the table below shows.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Scotiabank$63.951,422$1.06$6,000Quarterly

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a good stock, apart from its notably high yield?

Arguably, it is a pretty good one. The company has a very high 29.3% profit margin, and the stock has an 8.21 price-to-earnings ratio. So, you’re not paying much for what you get with BNS stock. The downside is that the company isn’t growing much. Over the last five years, Scotiabank’s revenue has grown at 2.3% per year, and its earnings per share have declined slightly. Not the best growth track record. However, the bank’s payout ratio is only 50%, so you can at least count on that juicy 6.6% yielding dividend coming in consistently.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a pipeline stock with a 7.3% dividend yield. You can get to $6,000 in annual dividend income with this stock much more quickly than you can with Bank of Nova Scotia. It takes only $82,191 invested in ENB to get a $6,000 cash flow stream going!

Is Enbridge a good stock overall?

It has some good and bad things about it. On a positive note, its revenue and earnings have grown fairly consistently over the last 20 years. Also, it’s a pipeline, so it makes money off oil companies without dealing with the volatility of selling oil directly.

On a less-positive note, Enbridge has a very high payout ratio. Its earnings and free cash flow payout ratios are both above 100%. So, ENB pays more in dividends than it earns in profit. This can be a warning sign, so be careful.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is another pipeline stock like Enbridge. It has a 6.6% dividend yield, which is the same as that of Scotiabank.

Kinder Morgan, like Enbridge, is in the business of transporting oil. It makes money by charging fees to companies that want to use its infrastructure. This is a pretty resilient business model that isn’t affected too much by the up-and-down swings of the oil market. KMI’s earnings did decline slightly in the most recent quarter, but the long-term track record is one of growth. Also, the company has a lower payout ratio than Enbridge.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This 6.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive stock offers a yield of more than 6%, pays cash every month, and has increased the dividend seven…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Retirees can earn over $1,000/month by investing in these three monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can earn $500 tax-free passive income every month over time by holding stocks with rock-steady dividend payments.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Smart Moves for Rising Rates: 3 Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These thress stocks can strengthen your portfolio because the companies can weather rising interest rates better than others.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Riches: Investing in the Canadian Oil Patch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can accumulate riches in the Canadian oil patch by owning shares of the sector’s top dividend payers.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest for $2,000 in Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $2,000 in monthly passive income is doable but you would need a considerable investment amount or longer investment horizon…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Massive Demand for Senior Housing

| Kay Ng

Senior housing demand seems to be poised to increase over the next decades, but this hasn't moved the related stocks…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Why These Dividend-Paying Stocks Are Must-Haves for Canadian Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian retirees can rely on these stocks to boost their income, regardless of where the market moves.

Read more »