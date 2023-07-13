Home » Investing » 5 TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Massive Returns in a Decade

5 TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Massive Returns in a Decade

Buy and hold these top Canadian stocks to generate massive returns over the next decade.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Stocks have historically outperformed most asset classes and generated massive returns in the long term. Thus, one must invest in shares of fundamentally strong companies to achieve long-term financial goals faster. However, when investing for the long term, investors must focus on companies that can consistently grow their revenues rapidly, even at a large scale. Further, these corporations should be growing profitably or can soon achieve sustainable earnings. 

Against this background, here are five Canadian stocks with a solid potential to deliver massive returns over the next decade. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is must-have long-term stock with the potential to generate outsized returns. The company has consistently increased its revenue and earnings at a double-digit rate. Further, it has enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments in the past several years. 

Thanks to its high-quality loan originations, stable credit performance, and large subprime market, goeasy’s top and bottom lines are expected to grow at double-digit rates in the coming years. Also, it could continue to enhance its shareholders’ returns through increased dividend payouts. The stock is trading cheaply near the current levels, offering an excellent entry point. 

Shopify 

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is among the top stocks for building wealth. Shares of this technology company bounced back strongly in 2023, easily beating the TSX by a wide margin. Despite the recent recovery in its price, Shopify is trading well below its highs, providing a solid entry point near the current levels. 

Shopify has grown its scale effectively. Further, it remains on track to deliver solid revenues, reflecting a shift in selling models towards omnichannel platforms. Its growing merchant base, innovative products, the addition of new marketing and selling platforms, and focus on improving margins to achieve sustainable profits in the long term bode well for growth and position it well to deliver stellar returns. 

Docebo

My next pick is also from the tech space. I am bullish on Docebo (TSX:DCBO) for its ability to consistently deliver solid recurring revenues and focus on achieving sustainable profit. The company provides a cloud-based platform for enterprise learning and has been steadily growing its enterprise customer base. In addition, its subscription revenue remains strong while an increased number of its customers are adopting multi-year contracts. 

Looking ahead, Docebo is expected to benefit from the continued momentum in its business, product expansion, and accretive acquisitions. Further, Docebo’s focus on expanding its generative AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities bodes well for growth. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners

From tech, let’s move to renewable energy stocks. The sector is attracting significant investment and has the potential to deliver massive returns. Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) can be a solid addition within the green energy segment. The company, with an installed capacity of 31,600 megawatts and a robust development pipeline, is poised to capitalize on strong demand. 

Further, its high-quality assets, long-term power-purchase agreements, and continued investments in technologies and projects with solid risk-adjusted returns augur well for growth. Besides capital gains, investors also benefit from its reliable dividend payouts. 

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is the final stock on my list. This leading air cargo services provider has consistently outperformed the broader markets and generated massive returns. The stock has witnessed a pullback, providing a good entry point. Its diversified revenue base and partnerships with top logistics companies will likely drive its top line at a solid pace. Moreover, its next-day delivery capabilities provide a competitive edge. 

The company is well positioned to capitalize on growing e-commerce penetration. Further, its long-term contracts, high customer retention rate, focus on optimizing costs, and opportunities in the international market are expected to accelerate its growth and drive its share price higher. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Prime Dividend Picks: Canadian Stocks for Consistent Income Growth

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should target Canadian stocks with strong dividend-growth streaks like TC Energy (TSX:TRP) in the middle of July.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Income in Retirement? 4 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Deliver

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Retirees who are on the hunt for income in 2023 should look to Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Investing

Loblaw: How Canada’s Largest Food Retailer Is Evolving

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Loblaw (TSX:L) is poised for higher margins ahead.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Is Amazon Stock Past its Prime?

| Joey Frenette

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock's Prime Day could gauge where the consumer is currently at amid macro headwinds.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deals: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of distribution growth.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Alert: 2 Top Telecom Stocks Are Nearing 52-Week Lows (and Their Yields Are Rising)

| Joey Frenette

BCE stock and another telecom high-yielder that's attractive to long-term passive income investors.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Reaching Retirement? 3 Tips Before You Pull the Trigger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're planning to retire, there are a lot of items to check off your to-do list. These are just…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Get $1,500/Month From Dividend Stocks?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians facing rising expenses can gun for big monthly passive income with dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) and others.

Read more »