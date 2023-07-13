Home » Investing » The U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Know About

The U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Know About

Do you consider yourself a savvy investor? Do you know about these three stocks that trade in the U.S.?

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Although the Canadian stock market offers investors a plethora of outstanding companies, it’s essential that Canadians learn how to invest in international stocks. This is because international stocks could provide different opportunities to investors by exposing them to different kinds of companies and industries. In addition, investing internationally provides your portfolio with added diversification and, thus, protection should the Canadian economy suffer in some way.

In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that trade in the U.S. that every Canadian investor should know about.

This is my favourite stock

Some investors will say that you shouldn’t pick favourites. These investors likely treat every stock in their portfolio as a business decision and not something that you should become attached to. However, I believe that there isn’t anything wrong with being more attached to one or two companies in your portfolio if you think the potential return there is much larger than in the other stocks you hold.

For example, I strongly believe that Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) offers investors a tremendous growth opportunity. This company operates in the e-sports, e-commerce, and digital banking industries. On their own, each of those industries is very exciting. However, the fact that Sea Limited operates in all three makes it one of the most attractive companies I’ve seen in a long time. In its most recent earnings presentation, the company reported US$3 billion in its first-quarter (Q1) revenue. Sea Limited stock has gained 245% over the past five years.

One of the biggest companies in the world

When investing internationally, it’s important that you stick to companies that operate businesses you’re capable of understanding. That’s why Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another U.S. stock that Canadians should consider buying today. This is a name that nearly every person on Earth should be familiar with. The company holds a very formidable 68% share of the global desktop operating systems market. Its next closest competitor holds a 21% share.

Microsoft stock has been very impressive in recent years. In fact, over the past five years, the stock has gained about 220%. It should be noted that despite being one of the largest companies in the world by market cap, Microsoft is not immune to macro conditions that affect other stocks around the world. From December 2021 to November 2022, the stock fell more than 35%. However, it has since recovered all of those losses, proving that the stock remains as resilient as ever. As of this writing, Microsoft trades at all-time highs.

Have you considered this behemoth stock?

Finally, Canadians should consider investing in Mastercard (NYSE:MA). This is one of the largest credit card providers in the world. In 2020, it was estimated that nearly 40% of adults in the U.S. held at least one card provided by Mastercard.

A very impressive performer, Mastercard stock has gained nearly 90% over the past five years. That provides investors with very steady returns year in and year out. As consumers continue to shift towards e-commerce and digital payments, I believe Mastercard could continue to thrive. As a result, Mastercard stock could continue to grow steadily over the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Microsoft and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Mastercard, Microsoft, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividends stock with too much debt leverage are vulnerable.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Down by 62%, Is This Cathie Wood Stock a Screaming Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to buying the dip, Cathie Wood is an expert. And while this stock may be up now,…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Retire on Your Own Terms

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Ultra-high yield TFSA stocks can help build long-term wealth and allow you to retire on your own terms.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: Telus Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and TD look cheap right now for investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Energize Your Portfolio With This Top TSX Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Cenovus is one of the best ways Canadian investors can energize their portfolio in this current environment.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian National Railway or Canadian Pacific Railway?

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a great company, but could its closest competitor be even better?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TELUS Stock or BCE Shares?

| Robin Brown

TELUS and BCE are two of the largest telecommunication Canadian stocks and major dividend payers. Which is a better buy…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With +8% Yields to Beat Back the Latest Rate Hike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks with high yields don't necessarily mean risky, especially in the case of these stocks that provide long-term growth…

Read more »