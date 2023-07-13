Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 13

The U.S. wholesale inflation report and weekly jobless claims data will remain on TSX Investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market rallied on Wednesday, despite the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) decision to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, as investors reacted positively to the cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation numbers. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 192 points, or 1%, for the day to 20,071, delivering its best single-day performance in July so far.

Despite weakness in some healthcare and consumer cyclical shares, all other key sectors on the TSX ended the last session in the green territory, with mining, real estate, utilities, and tech stocks leading the market rally.

Another policy rate hike from the Banks of Canada

While announcing its decision to hike the policy rate for the third time in 2023, the Canadian central bank noted that the “excess demand and elevated core inflation are both proving more persistent.” In his press conference, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said, “We are trying to balance the risks of over- and under-tightening.” However, he indicated that, if needed, the central bank may increase the policy rate further to achieve its 2% inflation target.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) zoomed up 26.6% yesterday to $42.46 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. These massive gains in LB stock came a day after the Montréal-headquartered financial services provider told investors that “its board of directors and management team are conducting a review of strategic options to maximize shareholder and stakeholder value.”

Laurentian Bank also highlighted in a press release that since the launch of its three-year strategic plan in December 2021, it has been suppressing all its financial goals, despite macroeconomic challenges. On a year-to-date basis, LB stock is now up 31.5%.

Endeavour Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and First Majestic Silver were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they jumped by at least 8.8% each.

In contrast, shares of Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) crashed nearly 24% in the last session to $25.58 per share, as its latest quarterly results and updated outlook seemingly disappointed investors. In the quarter ended in May 2023, the Vancouver-based apparel retailer’s adjusted earnings fell 71.4% year over year to $0.10 per share.

While its quarterly earnings figure exceeded analysts’ expectations, a recent deceleration in Aritzia’s traffic trends forced it to cut its revenue in gross profit margin outlook for its fiscal year 2024. With this, ATZ stock has now seen 46% value erosion in 2023 so far.

Telus International and Advantage Energy were also among the bottom performers, as they plunged by at least 3.4% each on July 12.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, Athabasca Oil, and Cenovus Energy were the most active TSX stocks for the day.

TSX today

Metals prices across the board were extending yesterday’s rally early Thursday morning, which could help the commodity-heavy TSX index trade positively at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, weekly jobless claims data and wholesale inflation report from the United States will remain on Canadian investors’ radar this morning.

On the corporate events side, Cogeco Communications is set to announce its May quarter results on July 13. Bay Street analysts expect the Montréal-based telecommunications firm to report adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share with $736.7 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Cogeco Communications, Enbridge, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Bank Stocks

The Yield on This Canadian Bank Stock Will Make You Smile

| Adam Othman

Financially stable, high-yielding Aristocrats can be powerful additions to your income-producing portfolio.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The 2 Bank Stocks to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Rising

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX bank stocks such as RBC and National Bank of Canada are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Bank Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in BMO Stock in 2004, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Kay Ng

Bank of Montreal stock is a good buy for income and total returns for long-term investors who can bear risk.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Bank Stocks

CPP Benefits: Top Strategies to Capitalize on the Increase

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The higher contribution rates to the two-phase CPP enhancement that began in 2019 will reward future retirees with a larger…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Is it Time to Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Andrew Button

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has a 6.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

CIBC Analyst Calls Recent Rate Hike a Mistake: Here’s What Investors Can Do Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This CIBC analyst believes the recent hike was either unnecessary or a mistake, but what does this mean for investors?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank of Canada or TD Bank Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and TD are down from their 2023 highs. Is more pain on the way or are these stocks…

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Canada’s Banking Giants: Are These Stocks Worth Your Money Today?

| Kay Ng

Now is a good time to accumulate Canadian bank stocks for long-term accounts, no matter if you seek income or…

Read more »