2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

Want to buy the best dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts for your portfolio? Here are two options you need to buy today.

The market is blessed with abundant stellar investment options, including dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts. For prospective income investors, these stocks can make a huge long-term difference to your portfolio.

Here’s a look at two dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts that every investor should consider buying now.

Consistent stability, growth, and income

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a company that most investors are aware of. But few investors may realize just how extensive the energy infrastructure behemoth’s tentacles are.

Enbridge is best known for its lucrative pipeline business. The core of that business segment is the largest and most complex pipeline network on the planet. In terms of volume, Enbridge hauls nearly one-third of North American-produced crude. Enbridge also hauls one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S.

Keep in mind that Enbridge charges for use of its network, and not by the price of the commodity hauled. That alone makes Enbridge an intriguing defensive option for any investor to consider buying, but there’s still more to love.

Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy business. The company has invested over $8 billion into the segment over the past two decades. Today that network comprises a portfolio of over 40 renewable energy facilities located across North America and Europe.

Enbridge also operates one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America. This segment provides yet another stable source of revenue for the company.

Enbridge’s various business segments collectively provide a reliable, if not boring, revenue stream. What it also means is that Enbridge can provide investors with a handsome quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to a juicy 7.31%. This makes it one of the better-paying options on the market.

Prospective investors should also note that Enbridge has provided upticks to that dividend for a whopping 28 consecutive years.

In short, Enbridge is one of the dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts that should be a candidate for any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy at a discount and watch it grow

When considering dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts, it would be difficult to not mention at least one of Canada’s big banks. And the bank to consider for your portfolio is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Bank of Nova Scotia is not the largest of the big banks, but it is Canada’s most international bank. And that label is part of the reason why the bank is a great option to buy right now.

Unlike its big bank peers that focused on expanding into the U.S. market, Scotiabank focused further south – specifically, into the Latin American markets of Mexico, Columbia, Peru, and Chile. Those four nations comprise a trade bloc known as the Pacific Alliance.

The Alliance is charged with improving trade between its members and eliminating tariffs. Scotiabank’s extensive branch presence in each of those member states has helped it become a trusted partner within the region.

Scotiabank’s growth outside of Canada has also helped the bank diversify itself into other markets. And with over one-third of Scotiabank’s earnings now stemming from its international segment, the growth prospects for the bank are huge.

That exposure has also made the stock pullback more than its peers during this recent period of market volatility. In fact, over the trailing 12-month period, the bank is down over 10%.

Rather than focusing on the recent drop in price, investors should look at the discounted opportunity that exists. That discount has also swelled Scotiabank’s dividend to 6.51%, making it the best-paying of its big-bank peers.

Will you buy these dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts?

In my opinion Scotiabank, like Enbridge, is a great long-term pick that should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch these dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts grow your future income.