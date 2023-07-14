Home » Investing » Beyond SPY Stock: How Canadian Investors Can Capture Greater Returns

Beyond SPY Stock: How Canadian Investors Can Capture Greater Returns

Here are two local alternatives to the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Have you ever found yourself mesmerized by the allure of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY), the highly popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 Index?

While SPY provides a straightforward and effective way to gain exposure to a broad swathe of U.S. companies, it’s not the only vehicle on the highway of investment options. And for Canadian investors, there might be routes that offer even smoother rides and potentially greater returns.

Today, I’m pulling back the curtain on some compelling alternatives to SPY that are well suited to the needs and advantages of Canadian investors. These investment options can offer you the same S&P 500 exposure as SPY, but with added perks such as lower currency conversion costs and the potential for higher returns. Here are my top two picks.

The Vanguard option

For long-term buy-and-hold investors, a great pick is the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: VFV). Like SPY, VFV passively tracks the S&P 500 by buying all of the stocks tracked by the index. When you invest in VFV, your money is split between all these stocks according to their index weights.

The main reason I like VFV is due to its low-cost nature. With a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.09%, this ETF is actually slightly cheaper than SPY, which charges 0.0945%. For a $10,000 investment, this works out to around $9 in annual fees.

The Horizons option

Now, I’m personally a long-term, buy-and-hold investor, but I understand that not all my readers may be. For those looking to day or swing-trade the S&P 500, a leveraged ETF like BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSX: HSU) can offer magnified exposure.

This ETF seeks two times (2x) the daily returns of the S&P 500 Index. If the S&P 500 rises by 1%, HSU will rise by 2%. If the index falls by 1%, HSU will lose 2%. However, keep in mind that HSU is intended to be a short-term trading tool, and is not suitable as a long-term hold.

This is because over long periods of time, high volatility and compounding can cause the returns of HSU to differ significantly from the exact 2x returns of the S&P 500 index. The 2x leverage is only meant to be accurate for a single day. HSU also charges a much higher MER of 1.55%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Great Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial Holdings Is an Underestimated Gem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax stock could be an investor's saviour over the next year, as acquisitions and an improving market make it a…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Financial: The Insurance Stock to Insure Your Portfolio?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A 5.9% dividend yield on Manulife Financial stock may help insure investment portfolio values.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: 3 Stalwart Stocks Are Raising Their Dividends!

| Andrew Button

Bank stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are raising their dividends.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your Retirement Dreams With These TFSA Investment Opportunities

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a powerful ally in building wealth, securing financial futures, and unlocking retirement dreams.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Bull Market Arrives

| Daniel Da Costa

These TSX stocks are all high-quality with plenty of long-term potential, and they're ultra-cheap, making them some of the best…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines: A Safe Bet in a Wobbly Market?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) could indeed be one of the safest bets in what could turn out to…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Accelerate Your Retirement Savings With These TFSA Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Are you late with your retirement planning? Then, it is time to accelerate your retirement savings with these TFSA stocks.

Read more »