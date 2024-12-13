Member Login
Home » Investing » Down 13%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Down 13%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Sometimes, a moderately discounted, safe dividend stock is better than heavily discounted stock, offering an unsustainably high yield.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Stock prices and dividends, or more accurately, dividend yields, have a simple inverse relationship. The more the prices go down, the higher the yield goes, assuming there are no other factors in the equation, like the company raising or slashing its dividends. So, heavily discounted dividend stocks seem naturally appealing to investors as they offer relatively higher yields.

But it’s not always the case. Sometimes, even a modestly discounted stock like Montreal-based Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ), which is trading at 13.6% below its yearly peak, might be a screaming buy for its generous dividends.

The company

With a market capitalization of $835 million, Fiera Capital is counted among the small-cap stocks in Canada.

However, this number doesn’t reflect the company’s accurate scale of operations. This independent asset management firm has an impressive $165.5 billion worth of assets under management. Most of these assets are in private markets in the form of equities and fixed income. About 12% of the assets are in the private market.

The bulk of its operations are in Canada (about 64%) of the business mix, roughly 20% in the U.S., and the rest is in other markets. The company has been growing its assets under management quite steadily. The assets are invested in different markets and market segments, like Canadian equity, U.S. equity, and an international equity pool.

Considering the growth of its private and public sector investments in the last quarter, it’s easy to see that the company is managing its investors’ money well. This indicates that much of the stock’s recent growth comes from organic catalysts, like its performance.

The dividends

The company has been paying dividends for several years now. It used to grow its dividends regularly, then paused in the post-pandemic market, but has recently started growing the payouts again. It pays a dividend of $0.2160 per share per quarter, a 10-cent increase from its last quarterly dividend.

The payout ratio history is not as impressive. The ratio has remained above 100% for most of the past decade. Still, the fact that the company has managed to sustain and even grow its dividends despite that is an endorsement of its dividend sustainability. The current payout ratio is relatively healthy, considering the payout history.

Lastly, the most compelling aspect of its dividends is the yield. At 9.1%, the stock is offering one of the highest yields in the financial sector right now. It’s enough to help you generate a $150 monthly income with $20,000 invested in the company.

Foolish takeaway

The current slump might begin a bear market phase for the company or simply a temporary dip. If it’s the former, you may consider waiting out a bit because the yield can easily reach double digits.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock, Create $5,710.08 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is the perfect option if you're an investor looking for growth, as well as passive income through…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Compelling Reasons to Delay Taking CPP Benefits Until Age 70

| Andrew Button

You don't need to take CPP early if you are receiving large dividend payments from Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Stock: TC Energy vs. Enbridge

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Enbridge have enjoyed big rallies in 2024. Is one stock still cheap?

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $4,992.40 in Total Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want almost $5,000 in annual passive income? Then you need a company bound for even more growth, with a dividend…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Emerging Investment Trends to Watch for in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians must watch out for and be guided by emerging investment trends to ensure financial success in 2025.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Watch Out! This is the Maximum Canadians Can Contribute to Their RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We often discuss the maximum TFSA amount, but did you know there's a max for the RRSP as well? Here's…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Fortis Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Fortis stock is up 10% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Volatility Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

As uncertainty grips the market, here are three low-volatility stocks you can buy and hold with confidence.

Read more »