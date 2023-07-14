Home » Investing » The 1 Tech Company I’d Buy Before BlackBerry Stock Today

The 1 Tech Company I’d Buy Before BlackBerry Stock Today

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) still deserves your attention, but I’m looking to another tech stock in 2023: Softchoice Corp. (TSX:SFTC).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is a Waterloo-based company that provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. Canadian readers will remember this company as the hardware giant that popularized the smartphone, particularly in the business community. BlackBerry was eventually dethroned by Apple and Android alternatives. Now, this tech stock operates in the software space. While I like BlackBerry right now, there is another tech stock that has captured my interest in the middle of July. Let’s dive in.

How has BlackBerry stock performed over the past year?

Shares of BlackBerry have dropped 4.2% month over month as of close on Thursday, July 13. This tech stock has surged 45% so far in 2023. Its shares are still down 10% in the year-over-year period. Investors can see more of its recent performance with the interactive price chart below.

BlackBerry now offers exposure to the cybersecurity and automotive software space. SkyQuest Technology Consulting recently valued the encryption software market at US$8.2 billion in 2021. The same report forecasts that this market will reach US$21.6 billion in 2028. That represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the projected period.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, BlackBerry posted cybersecurity revenue of $93 million. Meanwhile, cybersecurity billings rose to $122 million — up 37% compared to the previous year. This company is on track for strong revenue growth going forward. Despite that, I’m looking elsewhere for a tech stock right now.

Here’s why I’m looking to another tech stock today

Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) is a Toronto-based company that designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. This tech stock has jumped 1.9% month over month as of close on Thursday, July 13. Shares of Softchoice have dropped 4.6% in the year-to-date period.

The case for Softchoice in the summer of 2023

Canadian investors should be attracted to the burgeoning information technology (IT) industry in the early part of the 2020s. TBRC Business Research recently valued the Information Technology Industry at US$7.98 trillion in 2022. Moreover, the same report projects that this market will deliver a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 through to 2032.

This company released its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 12. Softchoice reported income from operations of $9.6 million in the first quarter — up from $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, gross profit jumped 10% to $74.2 million. That was greatly bolstered by a big jump in its Software and Cloud solutions segment.

EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This company reported adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million in the first quarter 2023 — up 45% compared to the prior year. That profit was powered by an increase in gross profit. Moreover, adjusted earnings per share surged 71% to $0.12.

Why I’m buying this tech stock in July

Shares of this tech stock are trading in favourable value territory compared to BlackBerry and its other industry peers at the time of this writing. Softchoice has great growth potential as we look forward. Moreover, the company recently achieved profitability and is well positioned for terrific earnings growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Amazingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snatch up cheap dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) and others in a choppy market.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Highs I’m Buying Over and Over

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks will never be boring to me, with dividends, growth, and more all combining for long-term hold…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: How to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can now put together diversified portfolios of GICs and dividend stocks to get great returns on their savings.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Any Day

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking beyond Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stock today and targeting a top dividend all-star stock instead.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

How to Make Money Investing Even in a Recession

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is more than just another bank stock, it's one that may offer tremendous value right here.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$12 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an amazing, inexpensive Canadian monthly dividend stock to buy now for years of passive income.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI-Driven Revolution: These Stocks Could Be the Next Big Winners

| Vishesh Raisinghani

AI stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

3 TSX Stocks I’m Buying and Holding Until 2030

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up exciting TSX stocks like Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL), as Canada’s senior population grows and grows.

Read more »