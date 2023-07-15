Home » Investing » CPP Benefits: How to Get That Increase!

CPP Benefits: How to Get That Increase!

Canadian retirees should celebrate the CPP enhancement, but stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) will get you paid right now!

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Family relationship with bond and care

Image source: Getty Images

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) was introduced by the Liberal government of Lester B. Pearson in 1965. This program was first introduced to provide added security for Canadians when they entered retirement. The post-war dividend gave birth to the middle class in the 20th century.

Today, I want to discuss whether the CPP, as currently constructed, still meets the needs of the current and future crop of Canadian retirees. Moreover, I want to look at some alternative income streams that Canadians can explore as they battle rising costs. Let’s jump in.

Does the CPP meet the needs of Canadian retirees in 2023?

Canada saw inflation rates climb to heights not seen in decades in 2022. This spurred the Bank of Canada (BoC) to pursue an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. While this has put a strain on borrowers and capped growth for some lenders, the policy shift has successfully brought down inflation as it stands in the early summer of 2023.

Despite the inflation rate decline, Canadians are still wrestling with a high cost of living. According to recent data, the average Canadian would have trouble cobbling together even a small emergency fund. Canadians who are nearing retirement have also experienced increased anxiety. Fidelity Investments recently published a retirement report that found 73% of pre-retirees were feeling positive about their retirement outlook. That is down from 80% five years ago.

Here’s how the government has moved to bolster CPP

In response to these pressures, the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau moved to bolster the CPP. The 2017 reforms were set to be phased in over a seven-year period starting in 2019. When fully realized, the CPP enhancement is designed to provide a replacement rate of one-third of covered earnings. That is up from the 25% covered in the previous reforms.

The reforms will also increase the maximum amount of income covered by the CPP by 14% by 2025. Retirees will see a significant boost due to these reforms. For example, the maximum income by the CPP is calculated to reach $79,400 in 2025 compared to the previous maximum of $69,700. Indeed, total retirement pensions are projected to receive a 33-50% boost.

Canadians should be aware that to qualify for that 50% CPP maximum boost, it will require 40 years of contributions on the new maximum. That narrows down the qualifiers to a much younger demographic. However, the decline of defined-benefit pension plans in the private sector means that a boost will be welcomed.

Retirees can seek an alternative route with a future Dividend King

Not all Canadian pre-retirees and retirees may be satisfied with this increase. For those who are still dreaming of a more comfortable retirement, there are alternative solutions. Canadian retirees always have the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) at their disposal. This allows you to churn out passive income with a dividend stock. All the income generated in a TFSA is entirely tax free.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains one of the most dependable dividend stocks on the TSX. This St. John’s-based utility holding company has delivered 49 straight years of dividend growth. That means this stock is on the cusp of becoming just the second Dividend King in the history of the TSX. Shares of Fortis have dropped 2.7% month over month as of close on July 7. The stock is still up 1.1% so far in 2023.

This dividend stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 19. Fortis last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.565 per share. That represents a solid 4% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks I’d Buy in July 2023

| Andrew Button

I would buy TSX stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) in July 2023.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

How to Prepare for Retirement With These Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in preparing for retirement? Consider these top Canadian dividend stocks!

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Profitable Picks: 2 Stocks to Thrive in a Rising Interest Rate Environment

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian bank stocks can be excellent picks in a high interest rate environment.

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Emerging Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Outperform the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

These top emerging Canadian stocks can help your stock portfolio grow faster than you think.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

2 Unbelievably Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks have years of growth potential and trade well undervalued in this environment, making them ideal…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada: Your Path to Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and growing distributions.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

Secure Your Retirement With These Top TFSA Stocks for Long-Term Growth

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the ideal place to secure wealth for retirement. Here are two stocks that could help you retire…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Investors’ Paradise: 4 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to build a well-rounded stream of passive income? Here are four dividend stocks to add to your…

Read more »