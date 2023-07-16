Home » Investing » These 3 Top Canadian Food Stocks Are on Sale Today

These 3 Top Canadian Food Stocks Are on Sale Today

Of the top Canadian food stocks discussed, Saputo and Maple Leaf are cheaper, but Empire provides better defence.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together

Image source: Getty Images

The top Canadian food stocks are defensive ideas in an uncertain market. Particularly, some economists believe we will experience a recession by next year. These undervalued stocks appear to be on sale.

Saputo

Saputo (TSX:SAP) is a packaged foods company in the consumer staples sector. Specifically, it produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy products, such as cheese, milk, extended shelf-life milk, cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients.

The consumer staples stock is out of favour — down about 16% year to date. At $28.16 per share at writing, Saputo stock trades at about 15.6 times its blended adjusted earnings. Some headwinds it’s experiencing include higher inflationary pressures and softer demand in the United States.

The Canadian Dividend Aristocrat dividend growth has slowed to a halt — it has maintained the same quarterly dividend for eight consecutive quarters. Its five-year dividend-growth rate is 3.0%. Currently, it yields close to 2.6%.

Its trailing-12-month dividends were covered by earnings and free cash flow. And it has a treasure chest of retained earnings that could serve as a buffer for the dividend. The analyst consensus 12-month price target represents a discount of approximately 23% or near-term upside potential of over 30%. So, it could be a good turnaround investment.

SAP Total Return Level Chart

SAP and MFI Total Return Level data by YCharts

Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) is also a packaged foods company in the consumer staples sector. However, it has held up much better and, in fact, is 6% higher year to date. Additionally, in the last 10 years, it has been a better investment than Saputo, as shown in the graph above, which illustrates how an initial investment of $10,000 has grown.

Maple Leaf makes food products under an umbrella of brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co., Lightlife, Field Roast, and Swift.

The Canadian Dividend Aristocrat last hiked its dividend by 5%, but its five-year dividend-growth rate is 12.7%. At $25.96 per share at writing, the dividend stock yields 3.2%. It has retained earnings that could serve as a buffer for its dividend. The analyst consensus 12-month price target represents a discount of approximately 21% or near-term upside potential of 27%.

Empire

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is a more defensive food stock than the other two. It is in the food retailing business, operating under banners, such as Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo, and IGA. Grocery stores are a low-margin, high-volume business. However, it currently has a lower margin than its peers — Loblaw and Metro.

So, Empire has the potential to expand margins by expanding its core business and accelerating e-commerce under Project Horizon — a three-year strategic plan that began in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Naturally, it also trades at a discount to its peers. At $36.29 per share at writing, the analyst consensus 12-month price target represents a discount of about 12%, or near-term upside potential of almost 14%. It also offers a dividend yield of 2%. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 24% of adjusted earnings.

The Canadian Dividend Aristocrat has increased its dividend for about 28 consecutive years with a 15-year dividend-growth rate of 7.6%. For your reference, its most recent dividend hike was 10.6% last month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Empire. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians seeking stability in this choppy market environment should look to top blue-chip stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) today.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

The 1 Tech Stock I’d Buy Over Shopify Today

| Puja Tayal

Shopify stock almost doubled this year over AI frenzy. Instead of buying Shopify at its high, buy a stock whose…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

4 Safe Stocks When Interest Rates Are Rising

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate again in July 2023. Four stocks remain safe choices, despite the rate…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Forecast: What’s Next for Canadian Oil Stocks?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canada's oil stocks face challenges but could be lucrative over the long term.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks in Growth Mode Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure stocks can be both safe havens in a poor market as well as dividend providers with growth. And these…

Read more »

Technology
Investing

2 Top Value Stocks I’d Happily Scoop Up in July

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock and another retail play are getting way too cheap to count out going into a recession!

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Investing

Venture Beyond the S&P 500: How Small Caps Can Energize Canadian Portfolios

| Tony Dong

Investing in small-cap stocks can potentially provide higher returns at the cost of greater risk.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing

Supercharge Your TFSA for Retirement With These Top Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Invest in Canada’s hottest stocks to supercharge your TFSA portfolio and create wealth for their retirement.

Read more »