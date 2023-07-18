Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Utility Stocks With Stable Returns (and Dividends, Too!)

3 Canadian Utility Stocks With Stable Returns (and Dividends, Too!)

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and other top utility stocks have delivered solid returns and nice income in recent years.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index was down nearly a full percentage point in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, July 18. Today, I want to target three top Canadian utility stocks that have delivered stable returns in recent years. These equities are also dependable dividend stocks. Let’s dive in.

This utility stock is on track to become another Dividend King

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a St. John’s-based utility holding company. Shares of this utility stock have dipped 1.5% month over month at the time of this writing. The stock is up marginally so far in 2023.

This company released its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on May 3. Fortis reported adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 — up from $0.78 in Q1 2022. Meanwhile, it saw capital expenditures of $1.0 billion, which kept it on track to reach $4.3 billion for the full year. That five-year capital plan aims to dramatically grow Fortis’s rate base through to 2027. The stock has delivered 49 consecutive years of dividend growth, putting it one year away from a dividend crown.

Shares of this utility stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18. Fortis offers a quarterly dividend of $0.565 per share. That represents a solid 4% yield.

Why Emera is a rock-solid target in July

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a Halifax-based energy and services company that is engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. This utility stock has dipped 1.4% over the past month. Its shares have increased 1.4% in the year-to-date period.

In Q1 2023, the company reported adjusted net income of $268 million, or $0.99 per common share — up from $242 million, or $0.92 per common share, in Q1 2022. Emera management was pleased with the strong start to the 2023 fiscal year. The company is also moving forward with a multi-billion-dollar capital plan that is focused on bolstering its bottom line and supporting solid dividend growth through the years.

This utility stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 12. Emera has delivered 16 straight years of dividend growth, making it a top Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. It currently offers a quarterly distribution of $0.69, which represents a strong 5.1% yield.

One more dependable utility stock I’d snatch up right now

Hydro One (TSX:H) is the third and final utility stock I’d look to snag in the second half of July 2023. This Toronto-based electricity transmission and distribution company made its debut on the TSX Index back in 2015. Shares of Hydro One have jumped 2.4% month over month at the time of this writing. The stock is up 1.3% so far in 2023.

This company unveiled its Q1 2023 earnings on May 5. Hydro One delivered revenues of $2.07 billion — up from $2.04 billion in the prior year. Meanwhile, higher operation, maintenance, and administration costs led to a dip in earnings. Regardless, Hydro One is a profit machine that investors can trust for the long term.

Shares of this utility stock possess a solid P/E ratio of 22. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.296 per share, representing a 3.1% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

My Top 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now for Massive Returns in a Decade

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top Canadian stocks like goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) and others are well positioned for big returns in the 2020s and beyond.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for Tax-Free Retirement Income

| Adam Othman

The right buy-and-forget dividend stocks can be a powerful addition to your TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

A 6.62% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This TSX dividend stock is an attractive investment prospect for its high yield and monthly cash payouts.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Make You Richer Than Your Boss

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Total earnings could be active and passive income, so it’s possible that anyone with investment income could be richer that…

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Up by 14%: Is CP Rail Stock a Good Investment in July 2023?

| Adam Othman

A good time to buy any bullish stock is in the early phases of the bullish trend and not when…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Are Redefining the Real Estate Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Find passive income earning opportunities in all real estate sectors via these REITs.

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Investing

Aritzia Stock Just Plunged 24%: What Happened, and Is it a Buy Today?

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock took a massive hit but may be entering deeper value territory.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Jamieson Wellness: A Healthy Addition to Your Portfolio?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Jamieson stock was on a roll until the last year or so, but now offers a major deal for investors…

Read more »