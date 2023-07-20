Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 20

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 20

Rising metals prices could lift TSX metal and mining stocks at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities continued to trade positively for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors bet that the recently released weak inflation data may encourage the Bank of Canada to pause from its pattern of interest rate hikes soon. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 115 points, or 0.6%, to settle at 20,491, extending its week-to-date gains to over 1%.

While nearly all key TSX sectors contributed to the index’s gains, yesterday’s market rally was primarily driven by strong buying in real estate, utilities, and technology stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Telus International, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, TFI International, and Tilray Brands were among the top-performing TSX stocks, as they inched up by at least 4.5% each.

Shares of Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) also rose 2.2% in the last session to $59.78 per share after the company shared an update related to its Global 6000 aircraft deliveries. In a press release, the Canadian business jet maker said that it “recently celebrated the sixth delivery of a Global 6000 aircraft to Swedish defense supplier Saab,” which will join the Swedish Air Force after being “transformed by Saab into their Airborne Early Warning and Control solution known as GlobalEye.”

Notably, Bombardier stock lost 11.5% of its value in the second quarter, despite starting 2023 on a solid note by rising more than 40% in the first quarter. The stock currently trades with 14.4% year-to-date gains.

In contrast, Canfor, Filo, Interfor, and Dye & Durham fell at least 2.4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy, and Manulife Financial were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices across the board were largely bullish early Thursday morning, pointing to a slightly higher open for TSX metal and mining stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic data are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the monthly manufacturing, existing home sales, and weekly jobless claims reports from the U.S. this morning.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies Mullen Group and Choice Properties REIT are expected to announce their latest quarterly financial results on July 20.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Telus International, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Is This Canadian Tech Stock the Next Game-Changer?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could be the next big thing.

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks For a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth prospects and attractive valuation, these two TSX stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 of the Top AI Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can win exposure to this burgeoning market with AI stocks like Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSX:CVO) in July 2023.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Is on Fire This Year: Is It a Good Buy Today?

| Andrew Button

Nuvei stock is really flying this year. Can it continue?

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

$1,000 Invested in Well Health’s IPO Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Well Health stock has returned close to 5,000% since its IPO in 2016. Down 48% from all-time highs, is Well…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

Road Tripping: Canadian EV Stocks to Watch in July 2023

| Andrew Button

Magna International is one well-known Canadian EV stock. Here are two other less well-knowns also worth mentioning.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, July 19

| Jitendra Parashar

After yesterday’s rally, the main TSX index is back at its highest level in more than two months.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock: Can it Illuminate Your Portfolio?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lightspeed Commerce may reclaim its lost growth stock status and revalue higher.

Read more »