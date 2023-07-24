Home » Investing » TFSA Superstars: Stocks That Can Transform Your Retirement

TFSA Superstars: Stocks That Can Transform Your Retirement

These growth stocks are worthy of consideration in your TFSA as holdings that could help transform your retirement. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Since the money you make in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is tax free, you want to target high returns with stocks that can transform your retirement. Here are a couple of top growth stocks that have strong long-term returns potential.

Brookfield stock

Brookfield (TSX:BN) has climbed about 13% in the last month. If you investigate the company’s earnings history, you’ll notice that it’s a cyclical stock. Although the stock has just gone up meaningfully, it likely has more room to run, especially for the long haul. At the recent quotation of $46.91 per share, it’s still 24% below its peak in 2021. It is a good time to buy the stock for long-term investment when it’s down meaningfully, as it is now.

Brookfield is a diversified business that’s growing its profits in the long run. It has its capital deployed across three businesses: asset management, insurance solutions, and its operating businesses with real assets across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and asset management. As a value investor, other than paying reasonable or discounted valuations on quality assets, it also opportunistically buy back its shares when they’re cheap.

Analysts currently think the undervalued stock trades at a good discount of about 27%. It only yields about 0.8%. However, it’s set to increase its dividend over time. For your reference, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 8.6%. Besides, investors should focus on price appreciation in this growth stock.

goeasy stock

Like Brookfield stock, the stock of leading non-prime Canadian lender, goeasy (TSX:GSY), is also turning around. The financial services stock has already climbed 38% from its low this year. However, you don’t necessarily need to capture the low to make excellent returns from the stock. For example, in the last five years, with dividend reinvestment, investors saw total returns at a compound annual growth rate of about 25%. The last 10-year returns were about 30% per year. In other words, it greatly beat the market in both periods.

Analysts think goeasy stock remains undervalued today with a meaningful discount of about 23% at the recent quotation of $124.17 per share. Other than having good upside potential, it also offers a dividend yield of 3.1%. For your reference, its 15-year dividend-growth rate is 18.6%.

Since mid-2022, goeasy stock has been working in a wide range between about $95 and $130 per share. If it breaks out successfully above $130, it could potentially hit its 12-month price target of about $162.

Notably, the Government of Canada intends to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest to the annual percentage rate of 35%. This change will have more of an impact on smaller peers versus larger players like goeasy, which has been reducing the interest rate over time for its lenders, particularly those who have been diligent on their debt repayments. The goeasy management predicts little change for its forecast through 2025. Therefore, it’s possible for the stock to continue to experience double-digit adjusted earnings-per-share growth through this period.

If all goes well, through 2025, investors could average total returns at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 27% between the two growth stocks. However, investors must bear the volatility in between.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield and goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Why I’m Buying This Growth Stock on the Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been on a roll, though shares have dipped over the last week or so. Now is…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Bank Stocks

The Best Way to Save for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement can be incredibly stressful, but if you make automated contributions over time, you can create riches quite easily.

Read more »

Investing

3 Tips to Improve Your Returns as the TSX Starts to Perk Up

| Kay Ng

The Canadian stock market is perking up. You can improve your returns with these investing tips, including watching the valuation.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

My Favourite TSX Stock to Buy for Immediate Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn immediate income from investments as early as September 2023? Then check out this income stock.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: 2 Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy

| Andrew Walker

These great dividend-growth stocks have made some buy-and-hold investors rich.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 This Year to Create Ultra-Safe Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks such as Fortis can help shareholders earn a passive income stream for life.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery stock offers investors a dividend yield of 8.4%. Is this high dividend TSX stock a buy in June…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

Young Investors: How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Wealth-Growing Engine

| Joey Frenette

Young investors should consider watching Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) and another TFSA-worthy stock that right now.

Read more »