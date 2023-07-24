Home » Investing » The Best Way to Save for Retirement

The Best Way to Save for Retirement

Retirement can be incredibly stressful, but if you make automated contributions over time, you can create riches quite easily.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Retirement is a dream come true for many, yet for others, it can be a renewed form of stress. That stress mainly comes down to finances, with Canadians worried about where their income will come from after they choose to retire.

However, if this sounds like you, there are certainly ways to get on top of your savings and put cash aside for retirement. What’s more, you can turn that cash into incredible savings for your future.

Make it automatic

If you’re going to start saving for retirement, you need to make your contributions automatic. But before that step, it’s important to figure out what those automated contributions should be. To do this, you’ll need to first come up with a budget.

However, this isn’t just any budget. Future retirees are going to have to calculate how they want to spend their money in retirement to come up with a goal. This is likely going to look very different from how you’re spending money now.

For instance, if you want to travel more or rent a recreational vehicle or something, that’s costing more than what you’re spending today. So, take this into consideration before creating your retirement goal.

From there, look at the last three months and create your budget of essential and non-essential items. This would include housing and bills in essential columns, with non-essential such as eating out the like in the non-essential column. Be frugal but also realistic to keep up with your goals.

Invest wisely

Now, if you’re making automated contributions, the next thing you can do is make smart investments with the help of your financial advisor. Making monthly contributions combined with monthly investments will create stellar results over time. To show you, let’s take the example of investing in a stock like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

If you’re investing $500 per month in CIBC stock, we can look at its past performance to see how it could perform in just the next year. CIBC stock has a compound annual growth rate of 4% over the last decade. Shares could increase by 0.33% each month over the next year (if not more, given shares are down right now). On top of this, you’ll also see your shares bring in passive income through dividends, which are currently at $3.48 per share annually.

Here’s what that could look like over a year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
CM – today$58.198$3.48$27.84quarterly$465.52
CM – August$58.3816$3.48$55.68quarterly$932.56
CM – September$58.5724$3.48$83.52quarterly$1,401.12
CM – October$58.7632$3.48$111.36quarterly$1,871.20
CM – November$58.9540$3.48$139.20quarterly$2,342.80
CM – December$59.1448$3.48$167.04quarterly$2,815.92
CM – January$59.3456$3.48$194.88quarterly$3,290.64
CM – February$59.5464$3.48$222.72quarterly$3,766.96
CM – March$59.7472$3.48$250.56quarterly$4,244.88
CM – April$59.9380$3.48$278.40quarterly$4,724.32
CM – May$60.1388$3.48$306.24quarterly$5,205.36
CM – June$60.3396$3.48$334.08quarterly$5,688

After investing throughout one year, you’ll have a portfolio worth $5,688 from what you’re able to invest in each stock. On top of this, you’ll have an additional $334.08 in dividend income. That would create a portfolio worth $6022.08 in just one year. Of course, you’ll have some additional cash to invest at the end of the year as well, as you can’t buy just part of a stock. Therefore, you can top up your investment at the annual mark. Continue to do this for years, and you’ll be rich by retirement — even at these conservative levels!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Royal Bank in 2020, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

A $5,000 investment in Royal Bank (TSX:RY) stock back in July 2020 would net investors very solid returns over the…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Easy Investing: 2 Canadian Bank Stocks With Nice Dividends and a Reasonable Price

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another Canadian bank stock that appears to offer a great value for money going into August…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Bank Stocks

What’s Next for Royal Bank Stock as the Economy Drifts?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) stock is big but is potentially about to get bigger, offering a huge opportunity for today's investors.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or Fintech Stocks?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian bank stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are the traditional pick, but you shouldn’t sleep on fintech stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation report and weekly jobless claims data will remain on TSX Investors’ radar today.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Bank Stocks

The Yield on This Canadian Bank Stock Will Make You Smile

| Adam Othman

Financially stable, high-yielding Aristocrats can be powerful additions to your income-producing portfolio.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The 2 Bank Stocks to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Rising

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX bank stocks such as RBC and National Bank of Canada are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Bank Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in BMO Stock in 2004, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Kay Ng

Bank of Montreal stock is a good buy for income and total returns for long-term investors who can bear risk.

Read more »