Home » Investing » Why Dollarama Looks Like an Enticing Buy at These Levels

Why Dollarama Looks Like an Enticing Buy at These Levels

Given the defensive nature of its business, excellent track record, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on Dollarama.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

Last week, Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s inflation in June declined to 2.8%, the lowest in 27 months. It was also lower than analysts’ expectation of 3%. Amid signs of inflation cooling down, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has risen by 5.6% from last month’s lows. However, the fight against inflation is far from over, as food prices rose 9% in June, representing a 20% increase over the previous two years.

So, analysts expect the federal reserves to be more cautious in easing their conservative monetary policies. The prolonged high-interest rate environment and sticky inflation could hurt global growth. In this uncertain environment, let’s assess whether Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a defensive stock with a growth tilt, would be an ideal buy to strengthen your portfolio. First, let’s look at its performance in the recently reported first-quarter earnings of fiscal 2024, which ended on April 30.

Dollarama’s first-quarter earnings

Dollarama posted revenue of $1.3 billion during the first quarter, representing a 20.7% increase from its previous year’s quarter. Same-store sales growth of 17.1% and net addition of 76 stores drove the company’s top line. Consumers responded positively to the company’s compelling value proposition and affordable product mix, with a 15.5% increase in its total transactions compared to the previous year’s quarters. The company also witnessed a 1.4% increase in its average transaction size.

Amid the topline growth, the company’s net income grew by 23.6% to $179.9 million. The company also benefitted from the increased contribution from Dollarcity’s net earnings, of which the company holds a 50.1% stake. Besides, the company generated an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $366.3 million, representing a 22.1% increase compared to its previous year’s quarter. Its adjusted EBITDA margin also improved from 28% to 28.3%, which is encouraging.

Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Dollarama’s growth prospects

Dollarama focuses on strengthening its direct sourcing capabilities to reduce intermediary expenses and increase its bargaining power, thus allowing it to offer its products at attractive prices. Besides, the company is enhancing customer experience by growing its digital footprint and optimizing its queue line and check-out process.

Additionally, the company is looking at adding 60–70 new stores every year, thus achieving its target of 2,000 stores by the end of 2031. Meanwhile, Dollarcity has plans to increase its store count to 850 by the end of 2029  from its current 448 stores. These growth initiatives could boost the company’s financials in the coming quarters.

Dividend and valuation

Dollarama has been rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Since fiscal 2013, the company has repurchased shares worth $5.7 billion while paying over $500 million in dividends. Currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.0708/share, with its yield at 0.3%.

Supported by its solid financials and store expansion, Dollarama has delivered impressive returns of over 740% in the last 10 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 23.7%. This year, the company is up around 12%, outperforming the broader equity markets. With the increase in its stock price, the company trades at an NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 27.1, which is on the higher side.

Despite its expensive valuation, I am bullish on Dollarama due to the defensive nature of its business, excellent track record, and healthy growth prospects.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Why I’m Buying This Growth Stock on the Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been on a roll, though shares have dipped over the last week or so. Now is…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Bank Stocks

The Best Way to Save for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement can be incredibly stressful, but if you make automated contributions over time, you can create riches quite easily.

Read more »

Investing

3 Tips to Improve Your Returns as the TSX Starts to Perk Up

| Kay Ng

The Canadian stock market is perking up. You can improve your returns with these investing tips, including watching the valuation.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

My Favourite TSX Stock to Buy for Immediate Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn immediate income from investments as early as September 2023? Then check out this income stock.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: 2 Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy

| Andrew Walker

These great dividend-growth stocks have made some buy-and-hold investors rich.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 This Year to Create Ultra-Safe Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks such as Fortis can help shareholders earn a passive income stream for life.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery stock offers investors a dividend yield of 8.4%. Is this high dividend TSX stock a buy in June…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

Young Investors: How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Wealth-Growing Engine

| Joey Frenette

Young investors should consider watching Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) and another TFSA-worthy stock that right now.

Read more »