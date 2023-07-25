Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Better Buy: Manulife Stock or Sun Life Financial?

Better Buy: Manulife Stock or Sun Life Financial?

Manulife stock could be a bargain for income and total returns, while Sun Life appears to be more resilient.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) and Sun Life (TSX:SLF) are both life and health insurance companies. The dividend stocks offer decent dividend income that tends to grow over time. Let’s explore which may be a better buy today.

Business overview

Manulife has a greater focus in Asia. For example, in the first quarter, about 32% of its core earnings came from Asia, 25% was from the United States, 23% was from Canada, and 19% was from global wealth and asset management. It has about $814 billion of assets under management and administration.

Sun Life has about 85 million clients with approximately 1.36 trillion of assets under management. It has a well-balanced and diversified business — about 41% of which is in wealth and asset management, 30% is in group health and protection, and 29% is in individual protection. In the first quarter, it earned about 32% of its net income from Canada, 24% from the United States, 15% from Asia, and 29% from asset management.

Dividends

Manulife is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a five-year dividend-growth rate of 10.0%. At writing, it offers a dividend yield of 5.6%. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 46% of its adjusted earnings this year.

Sun Life is also a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a five-year dividend-growth rate of 9.6%. At writing, it offers a dividend yield of 4.3%. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at about 47% of its adjusted earnings this year.

Earnings and returns track record

In the past 10 years, Manulife increased its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% per year. In this period, it raised its dividend at a CAGR of close to 9.8%. Its total return in the last 10 years was about 6.8% per year as it experienced valuation compression — going from a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of about 14.7 to 8.1.

In the past 10 years, Sun Life increased its adjusted EPS at a CAGR of close to 8.3% per year. In this period, it also increased its dividend at a CAGR of 6.7%. Its dividend and earnings growth, which drove price appreciation, led to total returns of about 11.7% per year in the last 10 years. Sun Life experienced little valuation compression (from a P/E of about 12.1 to 11) compared to Manulife.

Which is better buy today?

At $25.91 per share at writing, Manulife stock trades at about 8.1 times adjusted earnings, which appears to be undervalued for its growth potential. Analysts are expecting EPS growth of 7.4% per year over the next three to five years. Assuming valuation expansion to nine to 10.6 times over the next three to five years, MFC stock can deliver total returns of 14-17% over the next five years.

At $69.35 per share at writing, Sun Life stock trades at about 11 times adjusted earnings, which is a fair multiple for the stock. Management set medium-term targets: EPS growth of 8-10% per year, return on equity of 18% or higher, and dividend payout ratio of 40-50%. Analysts are even more conservative as they expect the insurance company to grow its EPS by about 7% per year over the next three to five years. Assuming no valuation expansion, SLF can deliver total returns of more or less 11.3% over this period.

SLF stock has outperformed MFC in total returns in the last one, five, and 10 years. Investors looking for a resilient name that can allow them to sleep better at night can consider Sun Life stock. However, Manulife could be trading at a bargain. It can deliver outsized returns over the next five years with solid earnings growth and even just partial valuation expansion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Robin Brown

Want to quit work and live off passive investment income? Here's how much cash you will need to generate some…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Payout Like a Pro

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A CPP user can take two steps to boost and augment the CPP payout to ensure financial security in retirement.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss the Upcoming CPP Contribution Increase in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Your CPP contribution will increase in 2024 if your annual income is high. See your CPP calculation from next year…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pension: How to Increase Your Income by 50%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The CPP reforms mean retirement income can jump 50% when the plan reaches maturity, but there is an alternative.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.5% Dividend Stock Pays You Every Month!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) is a monthly dividend stock that offers nice value in the late part of July 2023, which…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

We’re Only Getting Older: A Top TSX Stock That Benefits From an Aging Population

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This TSX leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions should benefit greatly from an aging global population.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Double Your Money With These Canadian Dividend Stocks (and Some Patience)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If you have investable funds and some patience, two Canadian dividend stocks could double your money in the long term.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

From Comfortable to Luxurious: Amplify Your Retirement Lifestyle With TFSA Income

| Kay Ng

Amplify your retirement lifestyle with TFSA income coming from solid dividend stocks. Here are a few names to consider now!

Read more »