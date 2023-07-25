Home » Investing » TFSA: 2 Top Stocks for Income Investors

TFSA: 2 Top Stocks for Income Investors

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another high-yield investment are worth the risk.

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Passive-income investors may wish to consider some higher-yielding investments that have taken a hit on the chin in the first half of the year. Undoubtedly, your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) should be reserved for your best investing ideas. Whether they be stocks, GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates), or REITs (real estate investment trusts), you should be ready to bolster your TFSA whenever value falls onto your radar.

Indeed, we’ve heard a lot about the stock market’s impressive rally off last year’s lows. It’s unclear what the future holds, but I don’t think we’ve necessarily due for a return to a bear market. Have valuations gotten out of hand with certain tech stocks? Definitely. But once such names do correct, the rest of the market does not have to fall. When you look at high-yield dividend payers, there are quite a few attractive bargains out there.

Undoubtedly, industry-specific headwinds are always worth careful consideration. However, it’s the growing competition between GIC and bond yields (risk-free investments) with “risky” yields on equities and REITs that I believe has caused substantial pressure on share prices and upward pressure on yields. Of course, there’s also the potential recession on the horizon. But at this juncture, it seems like investors have moved on from looming recession risks.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is an unloved retail real estate property play that’s seen shares sink since peaking back in 2021. Shares go for $25 and change, alongside a very juicy 7.36% distribution yield. Undoubtedly, retail REIT is out of fashion these days, but I don’t think it will be forever. In the meantime, the REIT has some of the best tenants in the space.

It really doesn’t get better than Walmart, after all, especially as a recession comes knocking! With most retail locations anchored by a Walmart, I view Smart as one of the best contrarian ways to play the high-yield REIT space today.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has been a roller-coaster ride this year, with shares most recently sinking from $65 and change to $57 and change. At writing, shares yield a bountiful 6.6%. That’s not amazing considering the 5% rates on risk-free assets. Still, I think the $53.2 billion telecom behemoth is a great value here for long-term investors who want to construct a resilient TFSA passive-income stream.

The stock trades at 20.8 times trailing price to earnings, which is more or less a fair price to pay for such a steady blue-chip stock. As BCE looks to unlock efficiencies, I think the path of least resistance is higher.

Bottom line

Indeed, the broader basket of high-yield passive-income stocks may stay depressed for a longer period of time. However, they appear to be some of the most intriguing places to look as a value investor today — at least from a long-term vantage point.

High rates won’t last forever. Eventually, rates will be cut rather than raised. And the GIC rates we’ve been spoiled with will come back down. At the same time, higher-yielding, “risky” securities may also see their yields fall under pressure as their share prices swell a bit in response to an environment where yield is just a tad more scarce.

In any case, buying shares of such high-yielding stocks or REITs at these levels can allow investors to “lock in” today’s yields assuming payouts aren’t subject to reductions amid macro pressures.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

