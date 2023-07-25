Cheap TSX stocks such as Exco are trading at a discount to Bay Street’s price target estimates. Are these value stocks a buy right now?

The 2 Best Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Historically, value stocks have outpaced most asset classes. Even during the bear market of 2022, investors were bullish on value stocks to hedge against a volatile macro economy and elevated inflation levels.

Typically, undervalued stocks trade below their intrinsic value and deliver outsized gains in a bull run. Here are the two best value stocks Canadian investors can buy right now.

Linamar stock

One of the largest automotive suppliers globally, Linamar (TSX:LNR) has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Despite a challenging global environment, Linamar increased sales by 28.9% year over year to $2.3 billion in 2023. Comparatively, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew 41% to $297 million, indicating a margin of 13%.

Bay Street expects sales to increase 15.2% to $9.1 billion, with adjusted earnings per share forecast to grow by 37% to $8.59 per share in 2023. So priced at 0.5 times forward sales and 9 times forward earnings, Linamar stock is very cheap.

In addition to its low valuation, Linamar also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.88 per share, translating to a forward yield of 1.2%. These payouts have risen by 13.3% annually in the last 10 years.

Linamar emphasized its capital expenditures will account for between 6% and 8% of sales in 2023, allowing the company to increase its top line by double-digit percentages and support additional dividend raises.

Linamar ended Q1 with $1.3 billion in liquidity and net debt of $475.5 million. Its net debt-to-EBITDA multiple is also sustainable at 0.43 times, providing it with the flexibility to navigate supply chain disruptions and a spike in commodity prices.

Analysts remain bullish on Linamar stock and expect shares to surge around 18% in the next 12 months.

Exco Technologies stock

Another manufacturing company, Exco Technologies (TSX:XTC) produces tooling for light metal industries. Its strong growth profile is driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles allowing Exco to increase sales from $412 million in fiscal 2020 to $490 million in fiscal 2022 (ended in September).

Analysts expect sales to touch $602 million in fiscal 2023 and grow by 7.7% to $650 million in 2024. So, priced at 14.3 times forward sales, Exco stock is undervalued, given its adjusted earnings are forecast to rise by 26.5% in 2023 and 38.7% in 2024.

It also pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share, indicating a yield of over 5%. These payouts have more than tripled in the last 10 years, and the company increased dividends 14 times in the last 13 years.

Exco has a global footprint with 20 plants in nine countries and expects to end fiscal 2026 with sales of $750 million. It emphasized that consumer demand for automotive vehicles is outstripping supply in most markets, which are wrestling with a shortage of semiconductor chips and other raw materials.

While dealer inventory levels have risen in recent months, they are near record lows, as vehicle transaction prices hover at all-time highs. These factors should act as tailwinds for Exco as future vehicle production levels normalize.

Moreover, original equipment manufacturers are looking to sell higher-margin accessory products to enhance profit margins, and Exco’s automotive solutions business derives a significant portion of sales from such products.

Exco stock is priced at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.