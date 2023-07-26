Home » Investing » Is TRP Stock a Buy After the $5.2 Billion Sale?

Is TRP Stock a Buy After the $5.2 Billion Sale?

TC Energy stock (TSX:TRP) fell in price as the company sold US$5.2 billion in non-core assets, meeting its 2023 goal. But at what true cost?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP) slumped this week after the energy infrastructure company agreed to sell 40% of its interest in Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission pipelines. The deal came in at US$5.2 billion, helping the company reduce debt to continue their growth plan. But do analysts agree with the decision and mark it as a buy?

What happened

TC Energy stock made the announcement in a “culmination of an asset divestiture program” announced last fall. The company stated it was going to sell off at least US$5 billion in non-core assets by the end of 2023. This latest sale went just beyond that mark at US$5.2 billion.

The goal is to help the company finance its “larger expansion goals,” while not taking on large amounts of debt. Management stated they were pleased they are now ahead of their target. Yet it remains the operator of the pipelines as they work with Global Infrastructure Partners.

Rising costs for TC Energy stock’s Coastal GasLink project have been the catalyst it seems. The project is under construction in B.C. Now more than 90% complete, the project looks to cost a total of US$14.5 billion. This is higher than earlier estimates at US$11.2 billion.

Analysts weigh in

Although this deal achieved the US$5 billion goal of sales in non-core assets, it came at another cost. That’s through corporate complexity, as TC Energy stock is now in a joint venture over the divested asset. While debt will likely improve, there is likely to be a pause on the sale of assets until next year. This comes as the company looks to finish its Coastal GasLink project.

So while the sale met goals and was a step in the right direction, more work needs to be done. There is less debt, sure, but more risks with so much depending on the Coastal GasLink project, as costs could continue to rise.

Furthermore, analysts were unimpressed with the sale price, as the value of the Columbia sale came in lower than estimates. That being said, analysts didn’t necessarily think the stock should be a sell. In fact, some still marked it as an outperformer with the GasLink coming up and lower debt on the books. The main point to note is that they suggested it be a long-term hold.

Bottom line

TC Energy stock dropped only slightly this week. Yet it still trades in value territory for those willing to pick it up and wait for the GasLink to be up and running. It now offers an incredible 7.31% dividend yield as well. Its metrics are in value territory, too. The stock currently trades at 32.3 on the relative strength index, marking it in oversold territory. It does trade at a higher price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30.7, which is above the five-year average of a 23 P/E as of writing. TRP stock also looks fairly valued when looking at its price-to-sales (P/S) and enterprise value over earnings before interest and taxes (EV/EBIT), at 3.3 and 24.2, respectively.

Taking all that into consideration, as debt lowers and the company gets their GasLink online in the next year, investors could be picking up TC Energy stock at a deal right now. There will merely be some patience needed along the way, helped along by a high dividend yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Energy Stocks

Retire Early: How to Earn $300 Per Month From Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $300 per month from their TFSAs to improve their chances of realizing their early retirement dreams.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green

| Demetris Afxentiou

Renewable energy stocks are some of the best long-term investments to buy right now. Here's a duo of options to…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Energy Stocks

This 7.2%-Yield Stock Just Hit a New Milestone

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a high quality dividend stock, with higher revenue streams to back dividend payouts.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy CNQ or Enbridge Stock for Dividends?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge trade below their 12-month highs and offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Rallying oil and gas prices could lift TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Down by 15%: Is Pembina Pipeline Stock a Buy in July 2023?

| Adam Othman

A discounted energy stock may not garner as much attention as a discounted stock from another sector due to market…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Monday, July 17

| Jitendra Parashar

A reversal in crude oil and base metals prices could keep the commodity-heavy TSX index under pressure at the open…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Forecast: What’s Next for Canadian Oil Stocks?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canada's oil stocks face challenges but could be lucrative over the long term.

Read more »