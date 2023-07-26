Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 26

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 26

Besides corporate earnings, the U.S. Fed’s important monetary policy event may keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market turned mixed on Wednesday, despite a rally in commodity prices across the board and strong U.S. consumer confidence data, as investors shifted their focus on the upcoming corporate earnings season. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 31 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 20,552.

Even as solid intraday gains in metals prices drove mining stocks higher, losses in other key market sectors like financials, technology, and healthcare pulled the TSX benchmark downward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) dived by 4.7% to $48.50 per share, making it one of the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day. These declines in TRP stock came a day after the Canadian energy infrastructure firm partnered with New York-headquartered Global Infrastructure Partners with an aim to monetize a 40% interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems.

After this partnership, TC Energy and Global Infrastructure Partners plan to jointly contribute toward the maintenance and growth of these transmission systems. After this selloff, TRP stock is now down 10.2% on a year-to-date basis.

ATS, Air Canada, and Trisura Group were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they fell at least 3.8% each.

On the positive side, Hudbay Minerals, Capstone Copper, Methanex, and Bombardier inched up at least 5% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, TC Energy, Manulife Financial, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Natural gas and precious metals prices were largely positive early Wednesday morning, which could help the resource-heavy main TSX index open slightly higher from its previous closing today.

While no domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the U.S. building permits and new home sales data this morning. More importantly, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy event and press conference will add to the market volatility later in the afternoon.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including Loblaw Companies, CGI Group, Rogers Communications, Tilray, Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, Alamos Gold, West Fraser Timber, GFL Environmental, Agnico Eagle Mines, Celestica, Toromont Industries, Allied Properties REIT, and Methanex, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on July 26.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Bank Of Nova Scotia, CGI, Methanex, Rogers Communications, Tilray Brands, West Fraser Timber, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is This Canadian Gold Miner a Hidden Gem?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may want to put Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) on the watch list right now, as it may…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines: A Safe Bet in a Wobbly Market?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) could indeed be one of the safest bets in what could turn out to…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Stock: Why Gold Royalties Could Shine Bright in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Franco-Nevada stock has returned over 1,300% to shareholders since its IPO in 2008. Is the gold mining stock a buy…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest short-term outlook report might keep TSX energy stocks volatile today.

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Is a Hidden Gem 

| Puja Tayal

Mining stocks can be a gem if the metals they mine are scarce and in demand. This one Canadian mining…

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Watch in July 2023

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two Canadian mining stocks to your self-directed portfolio amid rising inflation and global recession fears.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Several key economic releases from the U.S. market could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Stocks for Beginners

Why Gold Stocks Could Be Like Investing in Cryptocurrency, in a Bad Way

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold prices are going up, and the market is going down. But honestly, gold could be as volatile as cryptocurrency…

Read more »