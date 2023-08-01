Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 1

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 1

TSX Composite benchmark has advanced by 5.4% in the last two months.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities inched up for a second consecutive session, as largely stronger-than-expected corporate results and strengthening commodity prices kept optimism alive. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 107 points, or 0.5%, yesterday to settle at 20,627, its highest closing level since April 24.

Despite a minor weakness in some industrial and utility stocks, other key market sectors like healthcare, mining, and technology added solid gains, helping the TSX benchmark trend upward. With this, the index ended July 2023 with strong 2.3% gains.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB) climbed nearly 7% in the last session to $6.71 per share after announcing an update related to its software segment. In a press release, the Waterloo-headquartered tech firm said that a Foxconn-initiated Group called Mobility in Harmony (MIH) consortium will use BlackBerry’s various software and services, including its popular QNX software and the IVY vehicle data platform, as a foundation for its electric vehicle (EV) platform.

This news boosted BlackBerry investors’ confidence, as MIH is expected to unveil multiple EVs in the coming years. Year to date, BB stock has rallied by more than 52%.

Tilray, Energy Fuels, and Pan American Silver were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they surged by more than 6% each.

In contrast, Definity Financial and Laurentian Bank of Canada slipped by more than 3% each, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Toronto-Dominion Bank, TC Energy, and Baytex Energy were the most heavily traded Canadian stocks for the day.

TSX today

After rallying sharply in the last session, metals prices were trading with heavy losses early Tuesday morning, which could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today. While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the monthly manufacturing and job openings data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including EQB, Dream Industrial REIT, RioCan REIT, First Capital REIT, Dundee Precious Metals, George Weston, OceanaGold, and International Petroleum, are expected to release their latest quarterly earnings reports on August 1.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, EQB, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, International Petroleum, Laurentian Bank Of Canada, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Is a Great AI Play: Here’s Why I’m Not Buying it

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great way to play the rise of AI. But shares are getting a tad too…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) was once a millionaire-maker stock. Could its glory days return?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have surged in the last year, but so much more growth is ahead as we eventually enter…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

AMD and Nvidia are two growth stocks that have the potential to further solidify their positions as leaders in the…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 31

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile, as investors continue to monitor more corporate earnings.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks Came Roaring Back in the First Half of 2023: See the Top Gainers

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two overlooked Canadian tech stocks long-term investors may want to keep on their radar for TFSA holdings right…

Read more »

Clock pointing towards a 'sell' signal
Dividend Stocks

Sell (and Take Your Profits!) These 3 Stocks Before They Fall

| Puja Tayal

The market could reverse its course for some stocks in August. It is time to sell these inflated stocks and…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Tech Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors looking to maximize growth in their TFSAs should have these two tech stocks on their watch lists right…

Read more »