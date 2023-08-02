Home » Investing » Is Shopify’s Growth Sustainable?

Is Shopify’s Growth Sustainable?

When a stock is outpacing the market and the sector at a powerful pace, it’s prudent to look into its growth drivers to identify whether and how long the growth may last.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

In the Canadian stock market, tech stocks are well known to offer powerful, above-average growth. However, when it comes to factors like consistency and long-term sustainability, not all growth-oriented tech stocks are the same.

There are very few that have sustained their growth for well over a decade. Others have offered exemplary growth in a far shorter time frame, but, unfortunately, they weren’t able to sustain their growth for long.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the most prominent examples of such tech stocks that rose rapidly for several years but eventually ran into a brutal correction that eroded most of the growth they accumulated over the years. Now that the stock has gone bullish again, it’s natural to wonder how sustainable this current bout of growth is.

Stock’s performance

Between its 2015 inception and 2021 peak, Shopify stock grew roughly 6,000%. That’s over 800% growth a year, which is a number many conservative growth stocks don’t even achieve in a couple of decades. This powerful rise to the top made Shopify one of the most lucrative growth stocks in Canada, both within and outside the tech sector.

COVID boosted the already powerful growth pace. E-commerce was booming during the COVID and, to an extent, the post-COVID environment because the bulk of the global population was confined to their homes, and presented an ideal opportunity for e-commerce to thrive. While this resulted in exceptional growth, it also set unrealistic targets for the normal post-COVID quarters.

That was one of the catalysts behind Shopify’s drastic fall, but the conducive environment for the fall was already there. Many experts believed well before COVID that Shopify was highly bloated security due to a natural correction. COVID simply compounded it, and the stock lost over 80% of its valuation in less than a year.

Is current growth sustainable?

Shopify is currently one of the most rapidly growing tech stocks in Canada. It has risen over 80% in the last 12 months alone. It’s still quite overvalued and is trading at a price to book of about 10.1, but the financials look relatively promising.

There is minimal debt and a decent amount of cash and investments that may fund its operations and growth organically. Gross profit numbers are also looking quite promising.

The company is also integrating artificial intelligence into e-commerce, which may lead to exponential growth. But in addition to these positive factors, it’s also important to consider the elements that may be slowing down Shopify’s organic growth.

This includes many lower-priced competitors that are achieving a higher degree of global penetration and are rapidly growing their e-commerce market share. Shopify’s quarterly/yearly user numbers should give you a good idea of the company’s long-term viability as a sustainable investment.

Foolish takeaway

Even if the growth is not sustainable in the long term, the current bull market phase is strong enough to make Shopify an attractive investment. If the current phase can last for just a couple of years, you might experience more growth with it than achievable with more conservative growth stocks in half a decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Is WELL Health Stock a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in August 2023

| Andrew Button

Top U.S. stocks like Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) are reporting earnings in August. So is the Canadian stock Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

3 Wealthsimple Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Wealthsimple investors can consider buying shares of companies such as Apple to benefit from outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Is a Great AI Play: Here’s Why I’m Not Buying it

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great way to play the rise of AI. But shares are getting a tad too…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX Composite benchmark has advanced by 5.4% in the last two months.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) was once a millionaire-maker stock. Could its glory days return?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have surged in the last year, but so much more growth is ahead as we eventually enter…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

AMD and Nvidia are two growth stocks that have the potential to further solidify their positions as leaders in the…

Read more »