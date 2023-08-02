Home » Investing » Pre-Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

Pre-Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

Pre-retirees can boost their CPP payouts by waiting to apply, or you can get extra income with Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) was introduced by the government of Lester B. Pearson in 1965. This monthly retirement pension aimed to provide a more concrete social safety net for Canadian retirees. Similar programs were adopted by Western governments in the post-war era, contributing to sharp declines in poverty and a rise in living standards.

Today, I want to discuss how pre-retirees should strategize as changes have been pushed forward for the CPP. Canadians have the chance to boost their CPP income, but they should also weigh the strategic alternatives. Let’s jump in.

Here’s how the CPP has changed

In 2017, the Justin Trudeau-led Liberal government introduced significant reforms to the CPP. The stated aim of the federal government and its provincial counterparts was to enhance the CPP in response to higher costs of living and a marked decline in defined-benefit pension plans for Canadians.

How pre-retirees can look to bolster their CPP

Canadians must be at least 60 years of age to apply for the CPP. Moreover, you must have made at least one valid contribution to the program. The standard and recommended age to start receiving your CPP is 65, which is the target retirement age for most Canadians. Canadians may wait as late as the age of 70 to apply for the program.

The decision to apply for the CPP should not be taken lightly. Retirement is not one size fits all, and each Canadian is facing a unique situation. However, the longer you delay your CPP application, the higher your CPP income payouts will be when you finally do pull the trigger.

For example, the maximum monthly CPP payment is $1,306.57. That works out to an annual CPP payout of $15,678. Some of the reasons you may want to take the CPP early are that you need the money sooner rather than later, you are facing lower life expectancy due to health complications, or you are already pulling in reliable income from your registered investments.

However, if you delay your CPP application until the age of 70, you can take advantage of the work you have put in. Indeed, the longer you wait, the more your initial CPP payout will be. To qualify for the maximum CPP, you must contribute to the CPP for at least 83% of the time you are eligible between the ages of 16 and 65 for at least 39 years.

Pre-retirees: Here are two dividend stocks I’d target for the long term

The high cost of living in Canada has put more pressure on the average citizen to meet their obligations, and that is before making retirement-saving contributions. Fortunately, there are dividend stocks on the TSX that you can rely on to provide steady income over the long haul.

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is the first Dividend King in the history of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). A Dividend King is a stock that has achieved at least 50 consecutive years of dividend growth. This Calgary-based company is engaged in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and around the world. Its shares have plunged 12% so far in 2023.

This stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 15. Moreover, Canadian Utilities last paid out a monthly distribution of $0.449 per share. That represents a strong 5.5% yield.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another top utility stock that is on the cusp of becoming the country’s next Dividend King. It has achieved 49 straight years of dividend increases. That means it is one year away from wearing that crown. Fortis currently possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 18. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.565 per share, which represents a solid 4% yield.

Pre-retirees should consider snatching up dividend royalty like Canadian Utilities or Fortis before spending too much time agonizing over CPP payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Energy Stocks

Buy 285 Shares in This Stock for $1,000 in Dividends Each Year

| Sneha Nahata

Earn a four-figure dividend income through this Canadian dividend stock offering a compelling yield.

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian dividend investors may double up on TELUS stock and another 6.8% yielder as they undergo temporary weakness.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Puja Tayal

TC Energy stock fell 13% after the company announced plans to spin off its oil pipeline business. Should you buy,…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) stock is still trading in solid value territory while offering exposure to two very promising global markets.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Adam Othman

Even though most conservative investors find it safer to stick to trusted blue chips, they may find similarly safe and…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Is WELL Health Stock a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Clean Energy Leaders: Stocks Leading the Charge

| Sneha Nahata

Play the energy transition opportunity with these leading clean energy stocks.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks With Loads of Passive Income

| Adam Othman

These dividend payers hold up well in adverse markets.

Read more »