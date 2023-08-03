Home » Investing » The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in August 2023

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in August 2023

Investors planning to invest in equities can consider shares of high-growth Canadian companies like Shopify and goeasy.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

By investing in equities, one can earn the highest returns compared to most other asset classes in the long run. Thus, it is essential to invest in stocks for wealth creation. However, investors must take caution and only invest in shares of companies that are fundamentally strong, have good growth prospects, and operate scalable businesses. 

So if you plan to put $5,000 in stocks in August 2023, here are my top Canadian stocks with the potential to deliver outsized returns. 

Shopify

When it comes to wealth creation, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a must-have in your portfolio. It has grown as one of the largest internet commerce giants in the world and is poised to benefit from the shift in selling models towards omnichannel platforms. Shopify stock has witnessed a recovery in the recent past. However, it continues to trade at a discounted value from its peak, offering a solid entry point near the current levels. 

Shopify’s strong gross merchandise volumes, ability to expand its merchant base, and increasing number of merchants buying its multiple solutions will enable the company to grow revenue at a solid pace. In addition, innovative products like Shopify POS, Capital, and Markets augur well for long-term growth. 

Docebo

My next pick is also a technology stock. I am bullish on Docebo (TSX:DCBO). It offers a cloud-based platform for enterprise learning. Further, Docebo is also a top stock for investors planning to capitalize on the AI (Artificial intelligence) frenzy. The company’s growing enterprise customer base, solid recurring revenues, and multi-year contracts position it well to deliver substantial growth. 

Moreover, its ability to drive average revenue per user, product expansion, and strategic acquisitions will likely accelerate its growth. The learning suite acquired Edugo.AI to expand its generative AI capability. Further, it will enhance its platform, help automate the creation of e-learning courses, and increase its future competitiveness. Overall, DCBO offers solid growth, while its stock is trading at a significant discount from its peak.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

From tech, let’s move to clean energy stocks. The growing adoption of clean energy is being driven by the focus on energy security and government policies supporting decarbonization. All point to increasing investment in this space, which will create compelling growth opportunities ahead. Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), being a pure-play renewable energy company, is a top bet in the sector. 

The company plans ongoing investments in power technologies and accretive acquisitions to continue growing its large installed capacity and solid development pipeline. Further, because it has a highly contracted power generation portfolio, long-term contracts provide protection against inflation. Low-cost infrastructure shoring up higher gross margins further supports my bullish view.  

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is the final stock on this list. The company provides loans to subprime borrowers and has been growing its revenues and earnings at a double-digit rate. Furthermore, goeasy is also a Dividend Aristocrat and famous for consistently increasing its dividend at an attractive rate. 

Looking ahead, goeasy will likely benefit from its high-quality loan originations, which will drive its top line. Meanwhile, stable credit performance and improved operating leverage are likely to cushion its bottom line in the coming quarters and push its stock price higher. goeasy stock has witnessed a pullback due to macro uncertainty. It presents a good entry point for long-term investors to go long on this high-growth company. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy?

| Robin Brown

Constellation Software is one of the best performing TSX stocks of all time. But is it a buy trading just…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index further at the open today.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Is WELL Health Stock a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify’s Growth Sustainable?

| Adam Othman

When a stock is outpacing the market and the sector at a powerful pace, it’s prudent to look into its…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in August 2023

| Andrew Button

Top U.S. stocks like Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) are reporting earnings in August. So is the Canadian stock Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

3 Wealthsimple Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Wealthsimple investors can consider buying shares of companies such as Apple to benefit from outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Is a Great AI Play: Here’s Why I’m Not Buying it

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great way to play the rise of AI. But shares are getting a tad too…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX Composite benchmark has advanced by 5.4% in the last two months.

Read more »