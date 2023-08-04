Home » Investing » Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in August 2023?

Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in August 2023?

Canadians should be eager to snatch up airline stocks like Air Canada (TSX:AC) that are staging an impressive rebound.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aircraft wing plane

Image source: Getty Images

There were few industries that were hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the airline industry. Flights were grounded for months on end, and commercial airliners put their cash reserves to the test. Fortunately, Canada’s top airliners were able to survive the generational health crisis.

Today, I want to discuss whether airline stocks are a good buy in August 2023. Let’s jump in.

Here’s why airline stocks are a good buy in the summer of 2023!

Top airliners predicted that it would take roughly three years to recover from the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry leaders have managed to beat expectations in this regard. Now, as it stands in the summer of 2023, airliners are ready to kick it into high gear.

Canadians and others across the globe have become starved for travel and leisure since being cooped up for months on end. Back in June, the United States Travel Association forecast domestic leisure travel growth of 2%, with volume growth that is expected to outpace inflation. Meanwhile, international outbound travel was upgraded due to very strong demand from the Canadian market. That bodes very well for our domestic airliners.

This is the first airline stock I’d consider snatching up in the summer

ONEX Corporation (TSX:ONEX) is a Toronto-based private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. In December 2019, ONEX completed its acquisition of WestJet for roughly $5 billion. Shares of this airline stock have jumped 9.3% month over month as of mid-afternoon trading on August 4. Meanwhile, the stock has climbed 21% so far in 2023.

Investors can expect to see this company’s second batch of fiscal 2023 earnings on August 10. In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2023, ONEX Corporation reported investing capital per fully diluted share growth of 4%. Meanwhile, the value of the company’s private equity investments was largely flat compared to Q4 fiscal 2022.

Shares of ONEX are trading in favourable value territory at the time of this writing. Moreover, this company boasts a fantastic balance sheet. This stock last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. That represents a very modest 0.50% yield.

Why Air Canada is still the ultimate airline and growth stock on the TSX

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is the largest commercial airliner in Canada. The company entered the 2020s on an incredible hot streak. It had railed off record revenues, passenger traffic, and earnings growth. That made the COVID-19 pandemic all the most devastating for shareholders. Air Canada saw its $50 valuation plunge below the $15 price mark. However, Air Canada has put together a solid rebound. Its shares have climbed 20% in the year-to-date period.

In Q1 2023, Air Canada achieved record passenger revenues of $4.08 billion — up 53% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Q1 operating revenues soared 90% to $4.88 billion. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; this metric aims to get a clearer picture of a company’s profitability. This airline posted adjusted EBITDA of $411 million in Q1 — up from a negative adjusted EBITDA of $143 million in the prior year.

Air Canada offers attractive value compared to its industry peers at the time of this writing. This airliner is on the comeback trail, and it looks poised to ascend much higher in the quarters to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Stocks for Beginners

1 Growth Stock To Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

| Demetris Afxentiou

Many investors still see a possible market downturn coming over the next year. Here's a growth stock that can weather…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks to buy in August? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why I'd be happy to buy SmartCentres REIT’s 7.5% distribution yield today.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for August 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top stocks are both defensive and have plenty of long-term growth potential, making them ideal stocks to buy…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Before You Buy Nuvei: Here’s a Blue-Chip Stock I’d Buy First

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of buying Nuvei stock? Consider adding this to your portfolio first!

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Investing

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and beaten-down stock prices, I believe these three growth stocks would be an excellent buy…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

The Top-Performing TSX Stocks in July

| Puja Tayal

July saw some growth momentum in stocks that dipped in early 2023. Here are three such stocks that performed better…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Powerful Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

Build a powerful passive-income portfolio with top dividend stocks like Enbridge.

Read more »