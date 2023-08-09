Home » Investing » Air Canada Stock Has What it Takes to Fly Even Higher

Air Canada Stock Has What it Takes to Fly Even Higher

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock slipped again, but could be a great value play for long-term thinkers.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Airport and plane

Image source: Getty Images

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has caused many shareholders to reach for the barf bags in recent years. The turbulence has been quite vicious, with shares swinging double-digit percentage points in both directions. Though it’s been a magnificent recovery year for shares of Canada’s top airline play, up almost 20% year to date, the latest slip seems to be yet another cause for concern for those seeking a swift rally on the back of a broader recovery in the air travel scene.

With shares of Air Canada now off around 11% from their 52-week highs of around $26 per share, I think investors should fasten their seatbelts and get ready for a rocky ride through the second half. Indeed, a recession could stop a travel recovery in its tracks. However, I think more than just a recession is priced into the $8.2 billion airline right here.

A strong quarter in the books leaves me optimistic about air travel’s continued recovery

For the first quarter, Air Canada enjoyed quite a bit of relief, with passenger revenues surging 53% year over year to $4.08 billion. As the company gets expenses and all the sort under control, I believe the company can pick up where it left off before the COVID pandemic sent it into the abyss. Indeed, Air Canada had a lot of wind behind its back before the pandemic hit. It’s hard to remember what it was like to be in shares of AC when things were going right, and management was firing on all cylinders.

Though headwinds have really hurt the stock, investors shouldn’t blame management. They’ve done a decent job of navigating through what I believe is one of the worst possible climates for the airlines. Indeed, the pandemic may not quite be over yet. Still, the company has found a way to prepare and adapt in unprecedented conditions.

A Canadian recession could be another headwind for Air Canada and the airlines

While the airlines tend to be vulnerable to recessions, one has to think the stock has already been punished with recession-related risks. After all, we’ve spent more than a year hearing about pundits’ views on the recession to come. Further, Air Canada may have what it takes to fly through yet another year of economic turmoil. Though the Bank of Canada may or may not be able to put in place a “soft landing” for the economy, I do not doubt Air Canada’s ability to land smoothly on the runway.

With shares on the descent again, value investors may wish to step in if the $20 level is tested again. The air travel recovery has been respectable, but it’s global air travel that may be next in line to enjoy tailwinds.

At the time of writing, AC stock goes for 8.96 times forward price to earnings and 0.44 times price to sales. That’s incredibly cheap for Canada’s top airline, even if we’re due for more macro turbulence before a slow and steady ascent. Provided you’re comfortable with choppy moves, Air Canada stands out as a name to keep watch on going into September 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

risk/reward
Investing

2 “Risk-On” Stocks Fit for TFSA Investors

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) and another risky stock may be worth the price of admission in August 2023.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in taking advantage of a potential bull market? Here are three reasons to buy Shopify stock.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Energy Stocks

Here’s How to Get $2,000 in Passive Income Each Year With Only $26,543

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Laid-back investors can get $2,000 in passive income each year with not much capital invested in high-yield dividend stocks.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

These 2 Tech Stocks Are on Sale, But Are They Safe Buys Today?

| Adam Othman

When a stock is on sale, it's easy to overlook some of its weaknesses, but that's not a prudent approach…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Generating $500 in tax-free passive income every month is doable through a TFSA but on a longer investment horizon.

Read more »

think thought consider
Investing

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or BCE?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and BCE are down considerably in the past year. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

Investing in Your Future: Top 3 Retirement Stocks for Tax-Savvy Canadians

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These three cash-generating stocks are perfect choices for a retirement portfolio.

Read more »