Home » Investing » These 2 Tech Stocks Are on Sale, But Are They Safe Buys Today?

These 2 Tech Stocks Are on Sale, But Are They Safe Buys Today?

When a stock is on sale, it’s easy to overlook some of its weaknesses, but that’s not a prudent approach to investing.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

The tech sector as a whole hasn’t been on sale for a relatively long time. The year 2023 has especially been good for the sector, and the TSX Capped IT Index rose by about 30% this year alone. But not all tech sector constituents have experienced the same bull market phase. Many have spent the year slumping, and this includes two of the relatively new members of the Canadian tech sector.

A customer experience and digital solutions company

Telus International (TSX:TIXT) has the default benefit of a known and trusted name — i.e., Telus, one of the largest telecom companies in Canada. The company represents the telecom giant’s attitude towards operational diversification, and while not as big, Telus International has already established a powerful presence in the tech market.

It operates in over 30 countries and specializes in Customer Experience (CX) solutions/services, though its solution portfolio is quite comprehensive. It offers a range of IT lifecycle solutions, digital experience solutions, and multiple artificial intelligence/data solutions.

The company’s finances are in great shape as well, and the revenues have grown consistently over the last three years. The stock, however, has taken the opposite turn.

It has lost over half its market value this year alone, and the downward pattern continues. The price target predictions from market experts are not in favour of the stock, and if the sector goes bearish, it may worsen the current state of this stock.

However, that doesn’t take away the long-term potential of this stock, and buying it now when it’s so heavily discounted (and moderately valued) may enhance the return potential once the stock finally starts recovering.

A cloud solutions company

Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) is an old company but a relatively new stock. It has only been around since 2021 and has lost 31% of its value since its inception. The stock fell roughly 20% this year alone. Although it’s quite overvalued even in its discounted state, the finances of the company don’t seem to be the chief instigator of its current downfall.

The revenues have been going up at a modest pace on a yearly basis, and the net income has improved a great deal. The only major problem in the company’s current finances is the amount of debt it carries, which is significant for a small-cap tech company.

The company offers a wide range of cloud-related solutions, which are relevant even in today’s market when the bulk of businesses have already migrated to the cloud or have reoriented themselves with a cloud-first strategy.

It also offers a range of services, including IT management and cybersecurity services. It has strong industry relationships as well. The stock may not be an attractive buy today, but it’s also not an unsafe buy.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Softchoice made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The two tech stocks might prove to be powerful picks in the long run, especially if they are bought at a discounted rate. However, simply buying at a discount might not be the ideal situation. You should try buying them at the cusp of their long-term bullish phase followed by a recovery, but it will be difficult to predict that starting point.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in taking advantage of a potential bull market? Here are three reasons to buy Shopify stock.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

“We Have it All”: Open Text Stock Invests in AI, as CFO Says Billions in Revenue to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Open Text stock (TSX:OTEX) CFO spoke with Motley Fool about record results, and the net loss that could turn into…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Top Cybersecurity Stocks for August 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snatch up top cybersecurity stocks like BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) and others in the summer of 2023.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Are Meta, Shopify, and Apple Stocks Good Buys Today?

| Joey Frenette

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and another large-cap tech stock worth watching going into the third quarter.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Tech Stocks

Housing Aspirations? These Top 2 Stocks Will Turbocharge Your FHSA Savings 

| Puja Tayal

Are you working out finances to buy a house? Invest in these growth stocks to grow your FHSA savings faster…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

| Puja Tayal

The global chip shortage has created a structural change in the chip industry. This has created a monster opportunity to…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Are You Eligible for the $496 GST/HST Refund in 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

The GST/HST refund is given to low- and modest-income families in Canada. Here's how you can use the tax credit…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Commerce Stock a Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

Lightspeed stock is too cheap to ignore. Meanwhile, its fundamentals remain strong, positioning it well to deliver stellar returns.

Read more »