Home » Investing » Before You Buy Shopify: Here’s a Different Growth Stock I’d Buy First

Before You Buy Shopify: Here’s a Different Growth Stock I’d Buy First

Shopify is a TSX tech stock trading at a steep valuation in 2023. Here’s another tech stock to buy instead.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in growth stocks is an ideal strategy for those with a high-risk appetite. Typically, quality growth stocks crush broader market returns in a bull run. Alternatively, valuations fall off a cliff when market sentiment turns bearish.

It’s imperative to identify companies that have the potential to grow their revenue and earnings over time, which should drive future cash flows and share prices higher. One such TSX stock is Shopify (TSX:SHOP), which has returned an emphatic 2,380% to shareholders since its initial public offering in 2015. However, a sluggish macro environment has driven Shopify stock lower by 64% from all-time highs.

Is Shopify stock a buy, hold, or sell?

Despite the pullback, Shopify stock is valued at a market cap of $100 billion. Comparatively, the company is forecast to end 2023 with sales of $9.2 billion, an increase of 23% year over year. So, SHOP stock is priced at 11 times forward sales, which is quite steep.

Similar to several other tech stocks, Shopify continues to reinvest in growth, which results in tepid profit margins. For instance, in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, its operating income stood at just $146 million, indicating a margin of 8.9%.

Shopify recently sold off its fulfillment business to improve the bottom line but reported an impairment charge of US$1.3 billion. Its steep valuation and unattractive profit margins make Shopify a high-risk investment at the current price. Here is a better growth stock you can buy today. Let’s see why.

The bull case for Datadog stock

Valued at a market cap of US$34 billion, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock trades 46% below all-time highs. Datadog provides enterprise-facing tools that help monitor cloud-based operations across the tech stack. The demand for cloud-based applications is expected to expand in the upcoming decade, making DDOG stock a top investment today.

Priced at 17 times forward sales, Datadog stock trades at a higher multiple compared to Shopify. But Datadog also enjoys healthy profit margins, enabling it to report robust cash flows. It ended Q1 of 2023 with an operating margin of 18% and free cash flow of US$116.3 million.

Armed with US$2 billion in cash, this company is well positioned to reinvest in growth and pursue accretive acquisitions in the future.

More than 25,000 companies use the Datadog platform, 2,910 of which spend more than US$100,000 annually. Moreover, it has a diverse client base spanning multiple industries ranging from retail to healthcare.

Despite a cost-conscious demand environment, Datadog continues to expand its user base and drive higher adoption among existing ones. It reported annual recurring revenue of US$2 billion for the first time in Q1 due to higher customer engagement and adoption rates.

Around 43% of customers now use four or more products, up from 35% in the year-ago period. Further, 16% of customers use six or more products, up from 12% in 2022. Datadog also ended the March quarter with a dollar-based net retention rate of 130%, which suggests existing customers increased spending by 30% in the last 12 months.

The Foolish takeaway

Datadog is a better buy than Shopify due to its higher revenue-growth rates and stellar free cash flow margin of 24%. Shopify, however, is still struggling to report consistent profits, despite a much higher revenue base.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in diversifying your portfolio? Here are three great foreign companies to invest in right now!

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in taking advantage of a potential bull market? Here are three reasons to buy Shopify stock.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

These 2 Tech Stocks Are on Sale, But Are They Safe Buys Today?

| Adam Othman

When a stock is on sale, it's easy to overlook some of its weaknesses, but that's not a prudent approach…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

“We Have it All”: OpenText Stock Invests in AI, as CFO Says Billions in Revenue to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) CFO spoke with Motley Fool about record results, and the net loss that could turn into huge profits.

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Top Cybersecurity Stocks for August 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snatch up top cybersecurity stocks like BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) and others in the summer of 2023.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Are Meta, Shopify, and Apple Stocks Good Buys Today?

| Joey Frenette

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and another large-cap tech stock worth watching going into the third quarter.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Tech Stocks

Housing Aspirations? These Top 2 Stocks Will Turbocharge Your FHSA Savings 

| Puja Tayal

Are you working out finances to buy a house? Invest in these growth stocks to grow your FHSA savings faster…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

| Puja Tayal

The global chip shortage has created a structural change in the chip industry. This has created a monster opportunity to…

Read more »