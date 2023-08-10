Home » Investing » Shopify Stock or Couche-Tard: Which Is Better for Growth in the Next 5 Years?

Shopify Stock or Couche-Tard: Which Is Better for Growth in the Next 5 Years?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) are great Canadian stocks that investors should hang onto for the long haul!

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to Canadian stocks that the average investor ought to consider hanging onto for the long haul, shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) ought to come at or around the top of the list. Shares of both companies have been exceptional performers over the past five years.

Of course, Shopify stock suffered a massive crash of more than 80% during the brutal tech selloff that took place last year. Still, if you held five years ago, you’d still be up pretty big, as shares of Shopify are up 279% over the last five years at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Couche-Tard stock surged 125% over the past five years without suffering such a catastrophic plunge. Indeed, there were notable dips along the way, especially during the 2020 stock market crash. That said, Couche-Tard shares got back on their feet very quickly and proceeded to march even higher on the back of solid quarterly earnings results.

Shopify and Couche-Tard stocks could keep surging higher from here

Today, the markets are feeling hopeful again. And SHOP and ATD stock have both been doing quite well so far this year. Though Shopify is a scarier, growthier ride suitable for brave and young investors, I think it’s still worth watching anytime it slips substantially.

As for Couche, I think it’s a stock that one should just stash in their Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan and just forget about for years! The company has terrific managers who know how to drive growth like few others in the convenience store business. The past performance shows that boring businesses can be very profitable and perhaps deliver better results than some of the hot, bid-up artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that everyone seems to want to talk about these days!

Let’s check out two names that you may wish to consider picking up going into the September season.

Shopify

Shopify is the Canadian e-commerce company that may be the most innovative play on the entire TSX Index. The stock has been anything but a smooth ride, though. Though the vicious plunge of last year is in the books, one must not expect volatility to subside. The stock is off 20% from its 2023 high hit back in mid-July. Indeed, the broader tech sector has taken a breather of late. Though Shopify stock has gotten pricier since the final quarter of 2022, I don’t think investors should hit the panic button.

The company still has a lot going for it. And you can bet it has skin in the AI race! As the company invests more deliberately, I’m not so sure you can keep Shopify stock down and out for too long. Personally, I’d inch my way into a full position, given the choppiness of today’s market waters.

In five years, I think the dust will settle, and Shopify will have a front-row seat to new corners of e-commerce. Whether digital stores of the near future are in the metaverse or someplace else, I’m a bull on SHOP stock!

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard may be the growth stock to own if you’re looking for a more comfortable sleep at night. The convenience store giant has a 0.91 beta (slightly less correlation to the TSX) and has been steadily growing earnings via same-store sales growth and smart acquisitions. With a strong balance sheet and a hunger for value-rich deals in the industry, I’d not count ATD stock out, even when it dips.

Today, the yield sits at 0.85%. Though unremarkable to most, the dividend is well positioned to grow over the next five years and beyond. Who knows? Couche-Tard may be Canada’s next dividend-growth hero!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock With a 4.1% Yield to Buy Over Air Canada Stock Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Air Canada stock appears to be cheap, this impressive dividend stock offers much more value for investors today.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Pays You Monthly and Currently Yields 7.4%

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian energy stock offers an attractive yield and reliable monthly dividend, making it an excellent investment for the…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Start Your CPP Pension at Age 60 or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP until the age of 70 by creating multiple income streams and investing in blue-chip dividend…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

With a Nearly 7% Yield, Is It Time to Buy BCE Stock?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is getting absurdly cheap as shares sag to multi-year lows.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

CRA Facts: How to Reduce Your Tax Bill by $1,364 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Partnering a dividend stock with an RRSP is the perfect way to create major savings each year and make money…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Growth Investors Should Buy This Sizzling Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

While this high-quality growth stock trades at a significant discount, it's easily one of the best investments to buy in…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Afraid You Missed Your Chance With This High-Flying Stock? Think Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock (TSX:BBD.B) continues to experience major demand for its business jets, which is why now is the time to…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These four dividend stocks all offer higher yields than their long-term average as well as consistent dividend growth.

Read more »