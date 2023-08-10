Home » Investing » These Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

These Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

Target a higher rate of return for your investments if you want to double your money sooner, but you would probably be taking on more risk.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

The Rule of 72 approximates that investors can double their money in six years on returns of 12% per year. Here are a couple of dividend stocks that have delivered total returns of 12% or higher in the last 10 years.

According to YCharts, they have transformed an initial $10,000 investment into the following amounts in the last decade, equating to annualized returns of approximately 13% and 16%, respectively.

BEP.UN Total Return Level Chart

BEP.UN and OTEX Total Return Level data by YCharts

Based on their current valuations and outlook, they have a good chance of delivering total returns of at least 12% per year and doubling investors’ money in under six years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has positioned itself as a leading clean energy supermajor. It has the operating and development capabilities, and the advantage of taking on global opportunities across key renewable technologies to deliver outperforming returns.

Sure enough, since its inception, it has outperformed the U.S. market and the utilities sector. For example, in the past five years, it delivered annualized returns of about 19% versus the S&P 500 Index return of 9% and the utility sector returns of 9-10%.

The stock has been weak lately, potentially from higher interest rates and an increased cost of capital. Additionally, its business performance could be lumpy depending on the timing of its mergers and acquisitions and development projects.

In the first half of the year, the top renewable energy stock achieved solid funds-from-operations-per-unit growth of 9.6%, which can help drive its target cash-distribution growth of 5-9% per year. The market correction is a good time to buy units with an initial cash distribution yield of about 5.1%. At $35.40 per unit at writing, the analyst consensus view is that it’s undervalued by about 27%!

Open Text

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) stock also has a bumpy road ahead of it. The leading information management company just took on its largest and most complex acquisition yet through the Micro Focus merger. It brings enhanced capabilities in cyber resilience and informational governance. Moreover, it brings additional capabilities in application development and modernization, advanced analytics, and IT operations.

The tech company took on sizeable debt to finance the acquisition at a time when interest rates were rising. As of the end of the fiscal year (at the end of June), it had US$9.1 billion of outstanding debt with a weighted average maturity of 5.7 years and a weighted average interest rate of 6.6%.

About 47% of its debt is fixed rate. So, it would be sensitive to interest rate changes. Open Text ended the fiscal fourth quarter with a net leverage ratio of 3.5 times versus 2.0 times a year ago. That said, it expects substantial free cash flow generation to help it reduce the leverage ratio to less than three times within two years.

Successful (and especially rapid) integration of Micro Focus would lead to substantial value creation (primarily in price gains) for shareholders who can withstand the volatility in the stock. The tech stock pays a growing U.S. dollar-denominated dividend with a current yield of about 2.7%. At $50.25 per share at writing, the analyst consensus view is that it’s undervalued by about 25%.

Don’t just bet your money across two stocks. Invest your money in a diversified portfolio of quality stocks to spread your risk around.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Open Text. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock With a 4.1% Yield to Buy Over Air Canada Stock Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Air Canada stock appears to be cheap, this impressive dividend stock offers much more value for investors today.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Start Your CPP Pension at Age 60 or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP until the age of 70 by creating multiple income streams and investing in blue-chip dividend…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

With a Nearly 7% Yield, Is It Time to Buy BCE Stock?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is getting absurdly cheap as shares sag to multi-year lows.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

CRA Facts: How to Reduce Your Tax Bill by $1,364 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Partnering a dividend stock with an RRSP is the perfect way to create major savings each year and make money…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Growth Investors Should Buy This Sizzling Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

While this high-quality growth stock trades at a significant discount, it's easily one of the best investments to buy in…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These four dividend stocks all offer higher yields than their long-term average as well as consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free dividend income for years with fundamentally strong dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You could get to $5,280 per year in tax-free, passive, TFSA income by investing in high-yield stocks like Canadian Imperial…

Read more »