Barbie Hits the Billion-Dollar Club: How Investors Can Cash In

Barbie is now a billionaire, after the film phenomenon hit the billion-dollar mark this week. How can investors cash in?

Box office smash Barbie now isn’t just a Hollywood hit; it’s a billion-dollar blockbuster. Barely even three weeks into its run, the film has brought in an incredible US$1.03 billion at the global box office, according to Warner Bros. estimates.

Barbie is a billionaire

Touted as a love letter to women, the Barbie film broke numerous records with its billion-dollar performance. This included the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie after writer and director Greta Gerwig took on the project.

It’s no secret that the marketing around the film certainly had a lot to do with its success. First images for the movie came out about a year ago. More trickled in over the last year, with a full-on media blitz over the last month. It included celebrities on its red carpets but also a host of social media influencers from across the world — all spreading the word about the new film.

Now, Barbie has hit the milestone in just 17 days. This makes it the fastest Warner Bros. film to join the billion-dollar club as well as the eighth in the studio’s 100-year history. A close second goes to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which previously had the record after 19 days.

How to cash in on this cash cow

There are actually numerous ways that investors can get in on the Barbie phenomenon this year. But the big question will be how to make sure these income streams last and aren’t just a fad. It could end up that Barbie isn’t a lasting trend.

The obvious choices are Mattel and Warner Bros. Mattel is the toy manufacturer behind the legendary Barbie doll, making films about the doll since 1959. It’s partnered with 165 brands related to the film and has seen a massive boost in sales of Barbie dolls. This even boosted the company’s latest earnings results.

Of course, Warner Bros. is the film’s media powerhouse, which will also likely see a major impact from film sales. Shares of the stock have surged since the film’s release, currently up 17% since the beginning of August. Mattel, meanwhile, is up about 8% as of writing since that time.

Are any Canadian companies getting a boost?

Mattel and Warner Bros. are the biggest companies behind the Barbie doll phenomenon these days. However, there are other sides to this billion-dollar maker as well. That includes theatres, which is why Cineplex (TSX:CGX) should see an increase in its quarterly performance during its next earnings report.

In fact, it’s not just Barbie that had Canadians racing to the box office. It was merely one of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, where both films premiered on July 21. Both have been well received at the box office. In fact, the “Barbenheimer” opening weekend has become the fourth-highest grossing in U.S. history.

After years of struggling through the pandemic then, it could be time for investors to consider Cineplex stock once more. Yet right now, investors have been avoiding the stock. This comes down to recent earnings reports, where management stated that Hollywood strikes could be “problematic” for the company.

Yet the earnings didn’t include the recent Barbie phenomenon. Even so, it was a strong second quarter with total revenue up 21% year over year. Net income increased to $176.5 million compared to net income of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a huge turnaround from the days of the pandemic.

Barbie’s bottom line

Shares of Cineplex stock are up 12.5% in the last year but fell back after the release of its second-quarter report on the news surrounding the Hollywood strike. Even so, its next quarterly release should be astounding. One that could put it back in the good books of investors once more. So, if you’re looking to cash in on Barbie, Cineplex stock is certainly a cheap way to do it.