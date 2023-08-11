Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 11

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 11

Besides more corporate earnings, the monthly U.S. wholesale inflation data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market continued to trade on a slightly positive note on Thursday, supported by mostly positive corporate results and a cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation report. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 68 points, or 0.3%, in the last session to settle at 20,343, its highest closing level in more than a week.

Despite continued losses in healthcare and metal mining stocks, rallies in other main market sectors like technology, consumer noncyclical, and financials took the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Primo Water (TSX:PRMW) climbed 9.3% yesterday to $20.36 per share after announcing its strong second-quarter results. In the quarter ended in June 2023, the Florida-headquartered water solutions company’s sales increased by 3.8% year over year to $593.3 million with the help of solid performance of its water direct, water exchange, and water refill segments.

To add optimism, better route density, network efficiencies, and optimization drove its adjusted quarterly earnings up by 14.3% from a year ago to $0.24 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.20 per share. Despite this rally, however, PRMW stock still trades with 3.1% year-to-date losses.

SilverCrest Metals, Canada Goose, and Brookfield Corp were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they soared by more than 5% each.

On the flip side, Fortuna Silver Mines, Stelco, Tilray Brands, and Canadian Tire fell at least 4.5% each, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, B2Gold, and Enbridge stood out as the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were largely mixed early Friday morning, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today. While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the monthly wholesale inflation data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies Emera, Air Canada, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Constellation Software are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on August 11.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Constellation Software, Emera, Enbridge, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Teck Stock a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Is it the right time to buy Teck Resources stock? Here’s why my answer to that question is both “no”…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight commodity market weakness could keep the main TSX index under pressure at the open today.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canadian Mining Stocks: Your Best Bet Is This Precious Metals Streaming Company

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of Canadian mining stocks to consider buying, but few investors realize that streamers are another unique option.

Read more »

stock market
Energy Stocks

Gold Stocks vs. Oil Stocks: Where to Invest for the Rest of 2023

| Adam Othman

Gold stocks are coveted by investors as a hedge against weak markets, whereas oil stocks follow the underlying asset regardless…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s GDP growth report and the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Initial Public Offering (IPO) concept image, businessman selecting stock trading interface
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Lithium Stock Just Listed on the TSX: Should You Buy the IPO?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lithium Royalty Corp (LIRC) stock is a low-risk play on lithium's upside. The recent IPO is well placed to shine,…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is it the Right Time to Invest in Gold Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stocks are on the move once more with gold prices improving, but is now still a good time to…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. quarterly GDP growth data and corporate results will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »