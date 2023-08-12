Home » Investing » Passive Income in a TFSA: A Restaurant Gem With an Impressive Yield!

Passive Income in a TFSA: A Restaurant Gem With an Impressive Yield!

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock could make for a great addition to any long-term TFSA retirement fund at these levels.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
food restaurants

Image source: Getty Images

Passive-income investors have so many options now that interest rates are hovering around their highest point in recent memory. Indeed, it’s a good problem to have as an investor who seeks juicy payments on a regular basis. On the front of risk-free assets, GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) are hard to pass up, with rates at or around 5%. Further, bonds also look intriguing now that rates are off the floor and steadily climbing higher. Indeed, you do not need to take risks to score a historically decent return these days.

Despite the impressive yields of risk-free assets, I continue to stand by stocks. They’re the best wealth builders, especially for young investors who are willing to stay in markets for decades at a time.

Indeed, high-rate GICs and more attractive bonds are absolutely terrific for retirees or those who are close to hitting their retirement dates. But if you’re a millennial still a long way from retiring (25 years or more), I think it’s worthwhile to prefer the dividend stocks that can also provide something that GICs can’t: price appreciation.

At the end of the day, young investors should seek to grow their wealth and reinvest dividends or distributions where possible.

Of course, I’m not against spending some of the dividends you receive, given the ever-rising costs of living. Inflation was out of control over the past year. While it’s slowly being tamed, it still poses a problem for some. High rents, food prices, and all the sort have been a thorn in our sides.

In this piece, we’ll look at one restaurant stock that has growth and a pretty impressive yield. On a total-return basis (dividends and capital gains considered), I view the following name could outdo GICs with mouth-watering 5% rates. Of course, a recession is coming, and that could pave the way for a rocky time for stocks. Regardless, the following restaurant plays, I believe, are resilient enough to continue climbing.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is best known for being behind such fast-food brands as Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The company’s latest addition to the portfolio, Firehouse Subs, is an intriguing wildcard that could evolve into something big one day. For now, though, it’s all about the big trio. And of late, they’re looking quite impressive, with Burger King scoring solid results driven by impressive strength in the Whopper.

As Restaurant Brands spends to improve comparable sales, look for it to explore expansion possibilities in new markets. The firm seeks to bring Firehouse Subs international. The move is less of a needle mover for QSR stock but could help really pad the results over the years. In any case, Firehouse Subs is a low-risk/high-reward brand that represents another smart acquisition by Restaurant Brands.

With a 2.95% dividend yield, QSR stock is a relative industry bargain that could offer growth and dividend growth over time. At less than 23 times trailing price to earnings, QSR stock is a great fast-food icon that could make for a wise addition to any long-term Tax-Free Savings Account fund.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

Safeguard your retirement with high-quality Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

New investors with a long-term time horizon should have these two growth stocks at the top of their watch lists…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Superstars: Stocks That Can Transform Your Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, these three TSX stocks could be ideal buys for your retirement portfolio.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Kay Ng

Get paid to get rich! Buy quality income stocks, while they offer you a big dividend yield and wait for…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Investing

Saving for a Down Payment? These 3 Stocks Can Help

| Adam Othman

Merely saving money for a down payment can take several years, whereas the right investments can significantly expedite the process.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $462 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadians can use this simple strategy to earn significant tax-free passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management and Exchange Income are well poised to grow payouts in 2023 and…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Average $421.67 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can use this strategy to generate reliable streams of tax-free passive income.

Read more »