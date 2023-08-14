Home » Investing » Unlocking the Power of the FHSA: The Top 2 Stocks to Fuel Your Home Savings

Unlocking the Power of the FHSA: The Top 2 Stocks to Fuel Your Home Savings

Canadians who just opened an FHSA can power their home savings with top stocks like Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX:TCN) in 2023.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table

Image source: Getty Images

According to a recent Statistics Canada report, home ownership rates declined across all provinces and territories in Canada, except the Northwest Territories, from 2011 to 2021. Canada’s home ownership rate was 69% in 2011 and fell to 66.5% in 2021. Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, saw home ownership rates fall from 71.4% in 2011 to 68.4% by the end of the forecast period. The federal government has sought solutions to encourage home ownership as more Canadians are struggling to enter the market. In 2023, the government introduced the First Home Savings Account (FHSA). Today, I want to explore how this account works and look at two stocks that can help fuel our home savings in the account. Let’s dive in.

What is the FHSA and how does it work?

The FHSA is a registered plan that allows prospective first-time home buyers to save for their first home tax free. However, this is subject to specific limits. Canadians in this bracket were able to open an FHSA for the first time on April 1, 2023. You must close your FHSA either after 15 years, when you reach the age of 71, or after you make your first qualifying withdrawal.

To make a qualifying withdrawal, an FHSA must fill out a form RC725 and have a written agreement to buy or build a qualifying home. The contribution limit for an FHSA stands at $8,000 for the first year. That will carry forward in each year to a lifetime maximum contribution limit of $40,000.

Below are two top stocks that I would consider snatching up for those who are just starting out with their FHSA. This means we will be playing with the $8,000 limit.

Here’s the first stock I’d use to power our home savings

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) is one of the Big Six Canadian banks. Shares of this bank stock have dipped 1.8% month over month as of early afternoon trading on August 14. That has pushed the stock into negative territory so far in 2023.

Investors can expect to see Scotiabank’s next batch of earnings later this month. In the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2023, the bank saw adjusted net income fall to $2.2 billion or $1.70 per diluted share compared to $2.8 billion or $2.18 per diluted share in the previous year. Investors saving up for a home should not be deterred by the bank’s recent bout of turbulence. Like its peers, Scotiabank is a profit machine that you can trust for the long haul.

Shares of this bank stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5 at the time of this writing. Moreover, the stock offers a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share. That represents a tasty 6.6% yield.

Don’t underestimate this housing stock that can help you become a homeowner

Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN) is a Toronto-based company that is an owner and operator of a portfolio which exceeds 37,000 single-family rental homes in the United States. Its shares have dropped 2.8% over the past month. The stock is still up 11% in the year-to-date period.

In Q2 2023, Tricon Residential delivered same home net operating income (NOI) growth of 6.3%. Shares of Tricon currently possess an attractive P/E ratio of 10. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.058 per share, which represents a 2.6% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tricon Residential. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Dynamos That Can Fund Your Retirement

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks for passive income now offer high yields.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

RRSP 101: How to Build Wealth With Dividend Stocks and GICs

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help turn modest investments into significant retirement savings.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter: Can You Still Buy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-flying stocks with far superior gains this quarter are strong buys for their unstoppable upward momentum.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

FHSA Investment Secrets: Top 3 Stocks to Catapult Your Home-Buying Goals

| Adam Othman

You can significantly expedite the pace you grow your savings for a home by parking them in the right stocks…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks that have been owned by Warren Buffett are underrated but are smart buys in 2023.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Use Your CPP to Increase Passive Income in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP payments are great, but are they offering you the best? Make sure your maxing out and then put those…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This 6.1% Dividend Stock Is My Top Buy for Income Right Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive dividend stock earns stable revenue, has good growth potential, and offers a more than 6% dividend, making it…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is known more for growth than its dividend, but it still provides passive income that remains safe…

Read more »