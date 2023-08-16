Home » Investing » Avoid OAS Clawback: 3 Smart CPP Boosting Strategies

Avoid OAS Clawback: 3 Smart CPP Boosting Strategies

The OAS clawback is a bummer. Retirees can avoid it and boost retirement income, including the CPP, with proven strategies.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian citizens and permanent residents age 65 or older can apply for Old Age Security (OAS). While seniors don’t need an employment history, they must meet certain requirements to receive money from the pension program. However, the benefit is taxable, and a fight looms against a recovery tax if your income exceeds a set threshold.

Retirees aren’t happy with the OAS clawback or recovery tax. For income year 2023, the starting threshold is $86,912. A senior will pay 15% of any amount exceeding the minimum income threshold during the recovery tax period (July 2024 to June 2025).

Also, the OAS benefit is clawed back or reduced to $0 if earnings are above the maximum income recovery threshold ($141,917 for 65 to 74 years old and $147,418 for 75+). Fortunately, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) isn’t subject to a clawback. Retirees can counter or lessen the recovery tax’s impact through the CPP.

Pension sharing

If you and your spouse are eligible to receive the CPP, consider sharing the retirement pension with a lower-income spouse to realize tax savings for the family and avoid the OAS clawback. This sharing arrangement will not change the combined total amount of the two pensions.  

Delay until 70 for permanent increases

Retirees with no immediate financial need or health concerns can opt to delay CPP and OAS payments until age 70. The deferral option is an incentive that permanently increases both pension benefits. For the CPP, the boost is 42% or 8.4% for each year of deferral after 65.

The OAS rewards retirees with a 36% increase in the final payment or 7.2% for each year you delay after 65. If the average CPP monthly payment is $760.07 (April 2023), the benefit rises to $1,079.30. Your OAS becomes $939.76 monthly instead of $691 (maximum for 2023).

Canadians who turned 75 after July 2022 get another 10% permanent increase in their OAS.

Use your TFSA for tax savings

Some retirees limit their dividend income to ensure earnings don’t exceed OAS income thresholds. However, an effective strategy to be tax-free and not worry about excessive dividend income is to maximize your annual Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limits. All interest, gains, and income inside the TFSA are non-taxable.    

Ideal for retirees

The National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is an ideal holding in a TFSA and a dependable passive income provider for retirees. Canada’s sixth-largest bank is the top-performing Big Bank stock thus far in 2023, with its 15.6% market-beating year-to-date gain. At $103.24 per share, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

This $34.9 billion Montreal-based lender aims to diversify its commercial loan portfolio and extend support to dynamic and innovative tech firms. NA will acquire Silicon Valley Bank’s Canadian portfolio, particularly in the Technology, Life Science and Global Fund Banking sectors.

NA’s Technology and Innovation Banking Group is growing, and the acquisition will accelerate growth and strengthen the bank’s presence in Canada’s tech industry.  

Play it smart

Retirees dread anything that reduces their retirement income. The key to avoiding or weakening the teeth of the OAS clawback is to build a solid retirement income plan to include the three smart strategies above.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy Apple, Here’s a Canadian Bank I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a good stock, but I'd buy Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) first.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is popular, but Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is much cheaper, and has a higher dividend yield.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Bank Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Royal Bank Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are my top three reasons why Royal Bank could be one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Bank Stocks

Bull Market Buy: 2 Stocks Just Waiting to Soar

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors looking for outsized gains can consider investing in cheap stocks such as BlackRock and Goldman Sachs right now.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy Shopify: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) has delivered excellent past returns, but its future may be less frothy.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Bank of Montreal Stock Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a bank stock worth targeting for its strong earnings, rock-solid dividend, and nice value right…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Is it Time to Buy Canadian Bank Stocks Again?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is one of the better value options in the financial space going into August 2023.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has performed well over the last decade. Will it continue to do so?

Read more »