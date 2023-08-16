Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » If You’d Invested $10,000 in Royal Bank Stock in 2000, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Royal Bank Stock in 2000, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Royal Bank has historically been a great investment, but I’d rather do this instead.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

There’s a reason Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) consistently finds itself wearing the crown on many Canadian stock market indices, like the S&P/TSX 60. Its reputation isn’t just built on its massive scale or its commanding presence in the finance world; it’s also about a track record of impressive historical performance and dividend growth that would make even the harshest critics nod in appreciation.

But let’s talk numbers, shall we? Instead of dealing in abstracts, I want to take you on a financial journey back to the turn of the century. Picture yourself taking a leap of faith and investing a neat $10,000 in RY stock on January 1, 2000. Fast forward 23 years, what would that decision look like today?

By exploring this hypothetical backtest, I aim not just to showcase the meteoric rise of RY but to highlight the transformative power of compounding, especially when you’re playing the long game with reinvesting those ever-growing dividends. I’ll also leave you with what I would invest in instead today.

Going back in time

Let’s cut to the chase! Assuming you invested $10,000 in Royal Bank at the start of 2000 and held until July 2023, and further assuming that all dividends were reinvested perfectly on time and there were no transaction costs, the results would look something like this:

You would have beaten the market, as represented by iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU). Your initial $10,000 investment would have grown by an annualized 13.42%, with an ending portfolio value of $194,987. That’s not bad for a bank stock.

Why I wouldn’t go all-in on Royal Bank stock

As solid as Royal Bank is, it is still just a single stock. With a single stock, even one as solid as Royal Bank, the risk of stagnation, a crash, a dividend cut, or outright bankruptcy is still too high for my liking.

Royal Bank also has some great peers I wouldn’t want to miss out on. Stocks like Toronto-Dominon Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, and National Bank also deserve a close look.

So, why not buy all of them? Well, with an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB), you can. This ETF holds all six big bank stocks in equal weightings for a 0.28% expense ratio, making it a more broadly diversified bet on the overall banking sector. Right now, it has an annualized distribution yield of 4.83%, paid on a monthly basis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Turn $30,000 Into $90,000 With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A portfolio of three TSX dividend stocks can turn a $30,000 investment into $90,000 in less than 20 years.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one value stock worth holding for years.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

Avoid OAS Clawback: 3 Smart CPP Boosting Strategies

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The OAS clawback is a bummer. Retirees can avoid it and boost retirement income, including the CPP, with proven strategies.

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy Apple, Here’s a Canadian Bank I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a good stock, but I'd buy Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) first.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is popular, but Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is much cheaper, and has a higher dividend yield.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Bank Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Royal Bank Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are my top three reasons why Royal Bank could be one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Bank Stocks

Bull Market Buy: 2 Stocks Just Waiting to Soar

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors looking for outsized gains can consider investing in cheap stocks such as BlackRock and Goldman Sachs right now.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy Shopify: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) has delivered excellent past returns, but its future may be less frothy.

Read more »