Home » Investing » Parents: CCB Benefits Have Increased to $7,437 Per Child Max, Due Aug 18!

Parents: CCB Benefits Have Increased to $7,437 Per Child Max, Due Aug 18!

The CCB payment just increased 6.3%, so make sure you’re getting all your cash in hand and investing it properly if you’re able.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A boy kicks a football during a game with his family

Image source: Getty Images.

The Government of Canada had a pretty great celebration in store for the Child Care Benefit’s (CCB) seventh birthday. Introduced in 2016, the tax-free income source provides low to middle-income families with children with help for the cost of raising children.

Yet this year, things got even better. So, if you’re a parent, make sure to keep an eye out on August 18. A new, higher benefit is coming your way. Again.

What happened?

The CCB had a major increase for the 2023 to 2024 year. Starting in July, Canadian families can receive up to $6,275 per child each year from aged six to 17 and up to $7,437 per child under six. This was a huge move and one the government decided on to keep pace with inflation.

The 6.3% increase from the year before comes out on a monthly basis. Therefore, if you have one child, with a maximum of $7,437, that comes to $619.75 each and every month! That being said, not every Canadian will receive the benefit.

How much you could get

The CCB is calculated based on how many children you have, their ages, and how much your household earned in the last tax year. If you made it under the adjusted family net income (AFNI) of $34,863, you will receive the maximum benefit for your children.

However, if you make above that amount but below $75,537, you will receive 13.5% lower than the income that is greater than $34,863. Make higher than $75,537, and it’ll be even lower, with a reduction of $5,491 plus 5.7% of your income greater than $75,537.

For this article, let’s go with the averages. Canadian households earn an average of $66,800 as of 2022. The average family has two children. Let’s say you have one child below six and one over. Here is what you would earn below.

Household IncomeAmount Over $34,863Deduction of 13.5%First Child Under Six Second Child Over Six Total AmountTotal Annual Payment After Deduction
$66,800$31,937$4,311.50$7,437$6,275$13,712$9,400.50

How to use it!

The best way to use this cash is to invest what you can into your child’s future. That would be through a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP). Even if your child doesn’t go to secondary education, they can still use it later on. What’s more, parents can take advantage of the Canada Education Savings Grant. In this case, for the first $2,500, the government pays an additional 20%. So, $2,500 could bring in an additional $500 for your child!

With this amount, you could easily put $2,500 towards each child and still have some left over. I would recommend investors think long term in most cases, but especially for long-term education. A great option would be essential services or financial institutions offering dividend income.

For example, if you were to invest in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), you could see that $2,500 rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% based on the last decade. Plus, you’ll receive additional income from dividends. That currently sits at $3.84 per share annually. This, too, can be used to reinvest back into your child’s investments.

So, make sure to check your bank accounts and mail this August 18! There could be a massive cheque waiting for you and 10 more coming your way.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy These 3 Brilliant Passive-Income Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your passive-income portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

These Hidden Gems Are Some of Canada’s Best-Kept Stock Secrets

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of Canada’s best kept stock secrets? Here are two stocks that can offer growth, income, and defensive…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

This is My Favourite High-Yield Dividend Stock

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock has been a dividend dog that could prove a smart long-term buy for long-term seekers of passive…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,271 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income is usually where we focus our attention, but passive income comes from multiple sources investors should focus on.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Telus stock looks cheap right now. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Increase Your CPP Pension by 42%

| Aditya Raghunath

Use blue-chip dividend stocks to create a stable income stream, allowing you to delay the CPP and benefit from a…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: This Passive Income Stream Actually Works!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income can be difficult when so many ask for startup costs, but here’s one way that takes minimal…

Read more »