Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

Are you looking for a stock that could beat the market? Here’s my top pick!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When looking for stocks that could beat the market, it’s essential that you turn to growth stocks. Although there are some dividend stocks that could do the same thing, the magnitude that growth stocks tend to beat the market with is much greater. There are so many outstanding growth stocks that are available to Canadians. That could make it a bit overwhelming for newer investors to decide on a stock to add to their portfolio.

In this article, I’ll discuss my top growth stock with market-beating potential.

Which stock do I think could beat the market?

If I could only choose one Canadian growth stock to beat the market over the next decade, it would be Shopify (TSX:SHOP). For those that aren’t familiar, this company provides a platform and many of the tools necessary for merchants to operate online stores. Shopify is an interesting company within the e-commerce space, because it doesn’t sell merchandise directly. Instead, it allows merchants to operate on its platform, and Shopify will take a portion of those sales as revenue.

The most intriguing aspect of Shopify may be the inclusivity of its platform. The company operates such a wide range of solutions that cater to everyone from the first-time entrepreneur to large-cap enterprises. Shopify also offers many intermediate solutions which incentivize merchants to move to larger, more comprehensive, and more expensive solutions over time.

It’s estimated that the global e-commerce industry could grow at a rate of about 9% through to 2026. That would represent a total size of $7.5 trillion. Shopify already claims a significant portion of the world’s e-commerce sales. In the United States alone, Shopify holds a 10% market share. If the company could continue to grow its market share or even maintain the share it has now, then investors could see this company grow tremendously over the next few years.

Tracking Shopify stock’s performance

Shopify stock made major headlines in 2022, when it lost more than 80% of its value. Fortunately for investors, the stock has made a move for the better. Since hitting its lowest point last October, Shopify stock has gained more than 100%. Over the past year, Shopify stock is up nearly 60%.

As the global economy continues to improve, sentiments toward Canada’s formerly largest company should as well. I predict that Shopify’s outstanding business performance will carry the stock to greater heights over time. In its most recent earnings presentation, Shopify reported a 31% year-over-year increase in its third-quarter revenue. In addition, the company’s monthly recurring revenue continues to grow and has now been recorded to have a 32% compound annual growth rate over the past five years.

Foolish takeaway

The global e-commerce industry is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years. Shopify is already one of the world’s biggest players in that space and continues to grow its business at an impressive rate. If Shopify can take advantage of this emerging industry, I believe investors could be in for a great time over the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Up 53% This Year, Is Shopify Stock Still a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has surged 53% in 2023 but still trades 65% below all-time highs. Let's see if Shopify stock is…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

3 Under-$50 TSX Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

These three TSX stocks are compelling bets for long-term investors as they are poised to deliver market-beating gains over time.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find NVEI stock undervalued right now.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Better AI Stock: Docebo vs. DataDog?

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down AI stocks such as Docebo and Datadog remain top bets for long-term investors. Let's see which tech stock is…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

$1,000 Invested in BlackBerry Stock in 2018 Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry stock is down 55% in the last five years and has burnt massive shareholder wealth. Is the TSX tech…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Tech Stocks

Use the Grocery Rebate to Limit the Cost of Living Crisis

| Aditya Raghunath

Reinvest proceeds from the grocery rebate to buy and hold exchange-traded funds such as the VSP right now.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

Building a $25,000 Portfolio Right Now? Here Are the Best Stocks to Buy

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip stocks such as Apple and Microsoft can help you build long-term wealth and benefit from compounded gains.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI-Driven Profits: Canadian Tech Stocks Set to Soar

| Adam Othman

Many tech companies well positioned to take advantage of AI would be better positioned to soar ahead of the sector…

Read more »