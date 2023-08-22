2 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

If you’re looking for stocks that can deliver outsized returns, these two AI stocks are too attractively priced to ignore right now.

While investing in tech stocks took a back seat due to the tech sector meltdown, there is renewed hope for the industry’s growth. Canadian investors seeking substantial growth for their capital by investing in the stock market still have plenty of opportunities to explore.

With the growing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) in every aspect of our lives, the tech space has opened up to the possibility of exceptional growth. The last few months have seen AI integration become critical to the way the world works, especially after OpenAI’s generative AI tool ChatGPT entered the fray in November 2022.

While the generative language-based model only represents a fraction of the technology, it is clear that AI can disrupt every facet of our lives. If you’re looking for great opportunities in the stock market for growth, Canadian AI stocks could be the key ingredient.

Granted, Canada does not have many pure-play AI stocks. Still, there are several tech stocks with significant AI-related operations leveraging the technology to fuel growth and grow shareholder value. Today, we will look closely at two such stocks that warrant buying hand over fist in the current market environment.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a $1.78 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Toronto. The company creates software solutions and support systems that enterprises worldwide can use to teach and train employees.

With conventional learning management systems, the typical approach has been the formal courses being pushed from the top down. By leveraging AI technology, Docebo plans to change things up by integrating formal, social, and experimental learning modalities.

Docebo saw a massive boost in its revenue amid the pandemic. As companies worldwide began relying heavily on the remote work culture, Docebo’s e-learning solutions became critical. With growing demand for its services, Docebo saw its sales grow from $55 million in 2019 to a massive $191 million in 2022.

According to analysts, its sales can grow to $300 million in 2024. As of this writing, Docebo stock trades for $55.15 per share.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) was once one of the pioneering smartphone manufacturers worldwide. Over the years, stiff competition and its inability to keep pace in the sector have taken BlackBerry out of the limelight. However, the $3.47 billion market capitalization Waterloo-based tech firm is not down or out. In fact, it can be looking at a much brighter future.

The company has diverted its focus to other areas, making most of its revenue through selling enterprise-level cybersecurity software solutions to businesses worldwide. It also has a rapidly growing Internet of Things (IoT) segment that keeps growing its revenues year after year.

With the advent of AI, it has doubled down its focus on advanced AI and machine learning-based tech solutions for the automotive industry. With its QNX operating system already popular, its AI-based IVY in-vehicle software platform will take things to another level. As of this writing, BlackBerry stock trades for $5.93 per share and can be a bargain at current levels due to its long-term growth potential.

We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if BlackBerry Ltd. made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Due to expanding customer bases, improving profit margins, and increasing popularity of the technology, AI stocks like Docebo and BlackBerry have the potential to outpace the market in the coming decade. That said, you must remember that investing in high-growth stocks also entails a greater degree of capital risk.

If you have a well-balanced portfolio to offset potential losses and the capital to spare, Docebo stock and BlackBerry stock can be excellent long-term additions to your self-directed portfolio.