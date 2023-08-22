Home » Investing » CRA: How Parents Can Fight the CCB Clawbacks, and Increase Income!

CRA: How Parents Can Fight the CCB Clawbacks, and Increase Income!

The CRA announced clawbacks for those making over $34,863, but an increase of 6.3% in CCB payments. So which can parents look forward to?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Parents are likely feeling a bit confused these days. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and federal government have been making contradicting statements regarding the Child Care Benefit (CCB). So today, let’s clear some of that up, and figure out what parents can actually expect.

First, the clawback

The CRA announced earlier this year that parents could be due for a clawback in CCB payments. This came after the CRA discovered there were some overpayments made to some parents. Therefore, rather than ask for the money back, parents may have noticed that their CCB payments were either reduced, or down to nil.

This of course was met with a lot of shock from parents. It can be difficult to receive mail or notifications from the CRA if you don’t know where to look. In all likelihood, the CRA likely sent a message through your MyAccount on the CRA service. However, if you’re not set up for email notifications, this may have been missed by many parents.

Then, a CCB increase!

The federal government announced that the CCB would increase by 6.3% when looking at the maximum amount Canadian parents could receive. This was to address the issue of meeting inflation and interest rate increases.

As of writing, Canadians can receive a maximum CCB of $7,437 per year for children under six, and $6,275 for children between 6 and 17. However, clawbacks still can certainly come into play here after these amounts have been calculated.

The key here comes down to household income. While there has been a CCB increase, there was also a new threshold for family income. This was a huge factor for parents who received a clawback. The maximum amount is received for families with a taxable net income of under $34,863 in 2023. As your income increases, your CCB payment decreases.

But here’s the thing, there is a way to fight back these clawbacks.

Invest in an RRSP

If parents invest in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), this can fight back the clawbacks that the CRA takes from your CCB payments. For every dollar contributed into your RRSP, that dollar comes off your total taxable net income for the year. This is doubly beneficial. First, lowering your taxable net income could bring you into a new tax bracket. This would mean the CRA will tax you at a lower amount, providing you with the potential of a tax refund!

However, lower income means you also can receive a higher CCB payment. So there’s now more cash in your pocket from the CRA both from a tax refund and CCB payments. Let’s look at an example in the chart below for someone living in Ontario with two children, one under six and one over, making family income of $100,000. Both you and your partner make $50,000 in this example

IncomeOntario Tax RateFederal Tax RateCCB payment for child under sixCCB payment for child over sixCCB Payment Before ReductionCCB Payment After ReductionTotal Taxes Owed
Before RRSP contribution 9.15%15% $7,437$6,275$13,712$6,826.61$7,143
After RRSP contribution of $5,000 each5.05%15%$7,437$6,275$13,712$7,396.61$5,600

As you can see, you’ve lowered your taxes by $1,543, and increased your CCB payments by $570! That’s an extra $2,000 in your pocket! Of course, these are just estimates, but you can certainly increase your income substantially. The best way to make it work even better? Invest in a stable asset such as a Canadian bank. These provide dividend income and are currently trading in value territory.

A great option is to consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), which currently has a dividend yield at 4.45%. It’s quite valuable trading at just 12 times earnings, and is due to recover when interest rates get under control. So parents could achieve strong returns from this investment, along with higher passive income! So don’t let clawbacks get in the way of earning the income you and your family need.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and impressive dividend track record, investors can bulletproof their passive income by investing in these…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

CRA: 3 Ways to Avoid a CCB Clawback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CCB clawbacks hit parents hard, but by following these steps, parents can increase their CCB payments, while also creating tax-free…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and TC Energy are under pressure. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate income is supposed to be passive income, but there are so many considerations. Instead, consider this method.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices

| Aditya Raghunath

These three TSX dividend stocks allow investors to benefit from a high yield and stock price appreciation, making them top…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Ignore for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock looks cheap. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Places With the Highest Property Taxes in the Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Property taxes are an important part of society, but with them constantly going up, let's look at the highest ones…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

CPP Isn’t Enough: Here’s How Much You Need to Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP payments are great, sure, but they're not going to cover all your expenses. That's why you should take this…

Read more »